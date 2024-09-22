A "soft-swinging" sex scandal rocked Utah in 2022. It was such a viral moment that this story had to be told through the beauty of a reality television docu-follow series. After the season dropped on Hulu in one shot, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become just as viral as the story that inspired the series. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is part morality story, part empowerment series with just enough juicy drama to make it a top tier reality show.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows the lives of eight Mormon women; Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, and Layla Taylor, as cameras document their worlds. Throughout the eight-episode first season, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives kept viewers glued to their screens as they binged as they wanted for the next shocking reveal from the Saints and Sinners. Here are ten of the biggest and most shocking reveals from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Release Date September 6, 2024 Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

10 Substance Therapy

Demi Engemann

When it comes to living in our own personal bubbles, sometimes it prevents us from understanding things outside the bubble. For example, when it came to Demi Engemann's reveal that she engaged in "ketamine sessions," viewers were shocked. Engemann shared on episode 4, "The Book of Truth," that her sessions were for "therapy for physical trauma or emotional trauma."

As she said, it causes patients to explore truths about yourself that you wouldn't otherwise admit. But Engemann wasn't alone. Whitney Leavitt also engaged in the therapy. But this revelation also led to her believing the "ketamine sessions" were why Leavitt shared her dance video featuring her infant with RSV. The reveal shocked viewers as ketamine is considered a party drug and something that would not be permitted in the Mormon religion.

9 The Chippendales Disaster

Jen Affleck

What happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas, especially when the cameras are rolling. On the Whitney-less girls trip to Vegas, Jessi Ngatikaura planned a little surprise for all the women: a meet and greet with the Chippendales. Some of the women were incredibly eager to see the show and let loose, but shirtless men? That was a no-go for some of the husbands, especially Zac Affleck.

While it might have been "fun and innocent" in the eyes of Jessi and the girls, she believed, "If any husbands have weird reactions, then I feel like there's something missing in that relationship, because I know my husband isn't gonna care." Well, Zac cared and essentially told his wife, Jen Affleck, that he would divorce her if she went. She tearfully feared for her marriage and ended up parting from the group with Taylor Frankie Paul. Many fans were shocked at the reaction from both spouses and the stronghold Zac had on Jen Affeck.

8 Whitney Leaves the Chat

Whitney Leavitt

Leave it to Whitney Leavitt to leave in the most dramatic ways. As the foil to many of the women in the cast, Whitney Leavitt had a very interesting first go on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. After the girls' trip gone wrong, for Whitney that is, Whitney decided she no longer wanted to feel very attacked, so she left the chat. Literally. She caused a commotion with the women when she removed herself from the group chat, leaving even her closest friends lost and confused.

Leavitt desperately wanted to be the center of attention, but when they wouldn't make her the star, she bounced. While Mayci Neeley attempted to share that there may be "transactional" friendships, that wasn't enough. Whitney was not here for the competitive nature of the group, even though she was the most jealous in the group. But leaving the chat wasn't the end. She then blocked the girls on social media. Whitney then ends the season by allegedly leaving #MomTok for good.

7 Whitney's Sex Toy Deal

Whitney Leavitt

For many of the women in #MomTok, there are opportunities beyond inspiration videos and dance crazes. Influencers often have the chance to promote products to their followers when companies reach out. Such was the case for Whitney Leavitt.

Leavitt shared that a sex toy company reached out to her about promoting a vibrator for $20,000. She shared that there was an incentive and a chance to feel empowered, but no one was buying it. Despite being conservative, Leavitt felt that women still have needs. The sex toy itself wasn't the shock, it was the Mormon wife considering engaging in something considered to be taboo.

6 Whitney's Pregnancy Reveal

Whitney Leavitt

If you couldn't tell yet, Whitney Leavitt had a lot of content this season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Leavitt left her family cringing when they celebrated a meal together as they learned that Leavitt was pregnant.

The way that Leavitt shared that she was pregnant was by having her family cut a cake that featured her "pee stick" in it. Yes, the actual pregnancy test Whitney Leavitt took was baked into the cake. The question remains, did she actually sanitize it?

5 Fruity Pebbles-Gate

Demi Engemann

Sometimes inside jokes should stay inside. Before the season began, Demi Engemann shared a super secret with her friends. Demi fills in the gaps for viewers when she reveals a story about her and her husband, Brett Engemann, engaging in a naughty experience that involved a fruity cereal.

Well, Whitney Leavitt decides to play a prank. She is going to gift Demi a gift: a box filled with Fruity Pebbles. For context, Leavitt didn't initially believe the story Engemann shared about the sex act, so she got confirmation from her husband, via speakerphone. So, when Leavitt brings the gift to the Galentine's party, the off-camera conversation is now fully on camera, mortifying Engemann. This was just another nail in the coffin between the Saints and Sinners divide.

4 Taylor's Arrest

Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor Frankie Paul was essentially the entry point for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Her story was the one that set the world ablaze. But dealing with the aftermath was difficult for Paul, who eventually divorced from her then-husband, Tate Paul.

On the show, viewers see the tumultuous and rocky relationship between a pregnant Taylor Frankie Paul and her boyfriend, the father of her new child, Dakota Mortensen. Through the filming of the show, Paul's arrest, in February 2023, came to light. Paul was arrested and charged with assault and domestic violence. The tense scene illuminated the difficulty Paul was going through. Thankfully, the moment helped give Paul a new perspective, despite her relationship with Mortensen seldom improving on screen.

3 Mayci's Sinner Sunday

Mayci Neeley

Social media is usually a place where you can share what's going on in your life. It's literally a trend. But when Mayci Neeley's Sinner Sunday trend led to a bombshell, how she would handle the tea would set the course for the final stretch of the season, as well as establish the season's official cliffhanger. Neeley found herself in a tight spot when she revealed she had a secret regarding Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

One of her followers anonymously confessed, 'I accidentally slept with Dakota before I knew him and Taylor were together. I only met Taylor once, and I'm terrified to tell her, but I know she has a right to know...HELP." Neeley was able to deduce that the women in question was someone Taylor knew of, Jenna. Neeley came clean to Paul, who asked Mayci to follow up with more; and that's where the season ends! If that's not exceptional storytelling, we don't know what is.

2 Conner's Addiction

Conner Leavitt and Whitney Leavitt

The saga of Whitney Leavitt on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is not solely subjected to her. Her story also revolves around the scandal involving her husband, Conner Leavitt. The Leavitts temporarily left Utah but returned to the Beehive State to start of the season.

Viewers slowly learned that the rumors surrounding their strained marriage were in fact true, and Whitney needed to be able to share with her castmates. It's revealed that Conner was struggling with porn addiction, which led to the Tinder cheating allegations. Conner would admit that he was in the wrong and that his problems hurt his wife and family. His fear was how, when it finally came out, it would be the elephant in the room at church.

1 The Sex Scandal

Taylor Frankie Paul

TikTok mom influencer Taylor Fankie Paul went viral after she publicly revealed that her and her now ex-husband were "soft-swinging" with other Mormon couples. It made national headlines and became the entry point for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The aftermath becomes the focal part of the story as Paul tries to integrate back into the group following months apart.

Paul wanted to address the aftermath with the women as she didn't want the scandal to fall solely on her shoulders. It would take some time to get back into the good graces of most of the #MomTok group, especially as she had another reveal: she was pregnant. And that's where our journey began!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Hulu in the US.

