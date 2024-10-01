Unless you've been living under a rock, than you know that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is one of the most viral series of 2024. The reality series follows the lives of eight Mormon women in Utah who are known for the rise of MomTok. While their stories have been told in a bingeworthy series and reached headlines all over the world, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives all started thanks to a singular story that went viral.

The Utah-based TikTok influencers at the heart of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives navigate personal struggles and social hierarchies. Released in a singular drop, the hit series brings viewers into the world through the lens of Taylor Frankie Paul and the revelation of her and her then-husbands "soft-swinging" lives with other Mormon couples.

What Is #MomTok?

If you're watching The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, you're more than familiar with the term #MomTok. The group, originally brought about by Taylor Frankie Paul, alongside Camille Munday and Miranda McWhorter, set out to unite a group of women who shared a similar life experience. Intended to allow Mormon mothers to come join together without feeling judged, the mothers soon learned that being television personalities would cause endless judgment. Through dances and influencing during the pandemic, #MomTok reflected a new generation of Mormons.

While Munday and McWhorter do not appear in the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the cast consists of Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, and Taylor Frankie Paul. As Paul has explained, she saw #MomTok as something freeing. Through their unique community, the women found a commonality that bonded them, though not how we think it did.

How Did the Controversy Start?

In May 2022, Taylor Frankie Paul, the prominent figure behind #MomTok, shared on a TikTok live that she and her then-husband, Tate Paul, were about to get a divorce. To start, a divorce in the Mormon religion can be its own can of worms. But the real can of worms that Paul opened was when she shocked the world with the reveal that she and Tate were engaged in "soft swinging." The term meant that they would switch partners with other Mormon couples. They would hook up without "going all the way." The term was essentially coined by Paul in her video explaining, "I don’t know what you would call it if it’s like ‘soft swinging,’ but you don’t, like, fully switch — if that makes sense — and go all the way. We had an agreement, all of us, and I did step out of that agreement.”

To make matters, well, worse, Taylor Frankie Paul alleged that she would engage in these hookups with other pairings within the Mormon TikTok community, presumably with others involved in this series. They have all vehemently denied this. In her video, Paul claimed, "No one was innocent. Everybody has hooked up with everyone in the situation." While it is unlikely that the other women will fess up, Taylor would be the one to be able to disclose such information.

Because Taylor Frankie Paul was a prominent member of the MomTok influencer community, her video took major heat. Like many things do in this day and age, it went viral. To the point where some of the team behind The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives knew was ripe for a television series. Due to the nature of the controversy, Paul's video brought out a lot of questions and thus alienated her from many of her friends within the community.

The Aftermath of the Swinging Controversy Has a Major Impact

When The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives begins, Taylor Frankie Paul is seen attempting to regain the friendships and connections she severed because of her viral video. As seen in the first episode, some of the women take warmly to her apology while others, who are dealing with their own secrets, still hold her accountable for their own personal demise. At the same time, Paul has to address her pregnancy with her new boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, as well as her arrest for domestic violence.

In the end, the women do seem to bury the hatchet as a new enemy rises to prominence. Now it's Whitney Leavitt. She returns from Hawaii to remove herself from the trouble and the other woes regarding her husband's porn addiction. By the end of the series, Leavitt has removed herself from MomTok as Paul, who has integrated herself back into the world, is battling new accusations of her boyfriend cheating on her. The Sinner Sunday bombshell has left fans eager for more. While the soft-swinging controversy seems to be behind them, there are more stories to be told.

The entire first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Hulu.

