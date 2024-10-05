The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has taken the world by storm since the Hulu show premiered. Everyone has been wondering if "MomTok will survive this?" thanks to Taylor Frankie Paul, the world had an opportunity to meet the members of this group. The show initially was centered around Taylor and her outing of the group for being a part of a swinging scandal. Taylor was the only one from the group who had come out and talked about the swinging, as she had also announced that she was going through a divorce, and the "soft swinging" was something that ignited the divorce. Besides Taylor, no one in the group had come out and admitted that everything she was saying was true. Now, one of the OG members of MomTok's ex-husband is speaking about the scandal and affirming that Taylor was telling the truth about his involvement with "soft swinging."

The Swinging Scandal Changed Everyone's Lives

Image from Hulu

Former MomTok member Miranda McWhorter was not involved in the show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but she was one of the OG members and got caught up in the "soft swinging" scandal with her husband, Chase McWhorter. At first, they played a big role in the scandal because they denied ever being a part of the swinging, but now, Chase is stating that he did take a part in it all. Chase and Miranda are now divorced, and he does not take part in the Mormon church, which may be an indicator as to why he is now comfortable giving his truth. Speaking to US Weekly about the scandal, he said, "I was embarrassed to be a part of the first place was the optics. It was a learning experience, for sure, and looking back, we could have gone about it a lot of different ways."

He explained that he and Miranda were a part of some of the games, which all started during COVID. It would be during their get-together, which would all start very innocently. Still, things would escalate quickly once alcohol started being involved. He also states that their parties were never meant to be swinging; it all became a "snowball effect": "It was never predetermined that we were going to be doing, like, swinging. I do think these marriages were struggling, most of them. But I don't ever really think anyone thought, "We're gonna eventually, like, switch and then have sex with that person."

Since the scandal, Taylor and Miranda's relationship has never been the same, and the two ended their friendship immediately. He spoke about the relationship between the two by saying, "I don't think Taylor liked the fact that Miranda wasn't really there right by her side." The news of Chase coming out clean about the swinging has excited viewers for the hopes of a second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now streaming on Hulu

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a reality TV series premiering on Hulu on September 6, 2024. The show follows a group of Mormon mom influencers whose lives are turned upside down by a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. The series explores themes of faith, friendship, and reputation as these women navigate the fallout and try to maintain their social standing within the community.

