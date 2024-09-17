The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul has yet to binge-watch the episodes of her trending reality TV show. The primary reason for her hesitation is her fear of its potential impact on her relationship with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

In an exclusive interview with Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six podcast, Paul revealed that it doesn’t take much for her to get triggered. The MomTok influencer is particularly nervous about watching a therapy session in which she spilled a lot of vulnerable emotions regarding her relationship with Mortensen, which was going through a rough patch at the time. However, she did point out that she’s unaware if it’s even a part of the final edit while expressing her emotions in the following words:

“But in my head, I’m, like, scared to watch that again.”

The Hulu reality TV series documented the rocky dynamic between Paul and Mortensen as they prepared for the birth of their son, Ever True, who was born in March 2024. The premiere episode also covers Taylor Frankie Paul’s arrest charges that included assault and committing domestic violence in the presence of a child. The reality TV star also explained how their communication style grew increasingly volatile when they were expecting their first child together. During the season finale, she noted that Mortensen stepped into his dad role when she was busy promoting the show and even worked toward improving their relationship.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen’s Relationship Is a Work in Progress

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen’s relationship constantly evolves as they work on their differences. Paul exclusively revealed to E! News that the duo has come a long way since her February 2023 domestic charge arrest. The reality TV star confessed that the incident was her “rock bottom.”

The incident, which took place on February 17, 2023, involved Paul allegedly throwing a phone and a wooden play set at her boyfriend, Mortensen, striking him, and damaging his vehicle, as per TODAY. The official police report on the incident was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Herriman Police Department. It was revealed that in her frenzy of throwing things at Mortensen, she had also hit one of her children, documented with the initials I.P. The reality TV star had pleaded guilty before reaching a plea deal.

The couple has since worked on their issues to improve their relationship, and Paul reveals that they’re in a much better place now. She also remarked how their bond has strengthened since welcoming their first child, and even though things aren’t always perfect, their goal is to be there for each other. The reality TV star also credited her partner for sticking by her after the arrest and for helping her through that time in the following words:

“He stood by me with that because he knew everything going on behind closed doors.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is yet to be greenlit for Season 2. In the meantime, you can stream Season 1 of the show on Hulu.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a reality TV series premiering on Hulu on September 6, 2024. The show follows a group of Mormon mom influencers whose lives are turned upside down by a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. The series explores themes of faith, friendship, and reputation as these women navigate the fallout and try to maintain their social standing within the community. Release Date September 6, 2024 Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

