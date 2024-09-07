The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul is opening up about her arrest on charges of domestic violence. The reality star has confessed that while she regrets her behavior, getting arrested was the reality check she needed. She says that night was a major wake-up call that helped her get her life back on track.

While speaking to Fox News, the mom of two shared that the experience was extremely difficult and emotional for her. However, she has learned from it, and as bad as that night was, she views it as a blessing in disguise that might have saved her life. In another interview with The New York Post, the reality mom shared that she went crazy that night because the sex scandal was too much for her to handle. However, she maintained a positive outlook after the arrest:

“I immediately got into classes, went to therapy, and changed for the better. And also I haven’t drunk alcohol since.”

The arrest took place after Paul took to social media to expose her now ex-husband Tate Paul and her circle of Mormon MomTok friends for the “soft-swinging” that was going on amongst them. But things took a turn for the worse in February 2023 when Paul got into a fight with her current boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, which led to the police getting involved. Taylor Frankie Paul was charged with aggravated assault including two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.

Taylor Frankie Paul Was Labeled a Cheater After Her Divorce

Taylor Frankie Paul took the MomTok community by surprise when she announced that Tate Paul and her were getting a divorce. During her appearance on The Viall Files with Nick Viall, the reality mom revealed that she felt the need to set the record straight after people started accusing her of being a cheater.

In an explosive TikTok livestream in 2022, Paul revealed that her swinger group had an agreement against going “all the way” with other people. However, she ended up sleeping with one of the other husbands, which led to the divorce. In the same episode of the podcast, she recalled that the soft-swinging activities between different people in the group went on for a year.

However, while it started off as casual fun, things started turning sour when people started developing feelings. Paul described the group as “inexperienced swingers’ and compared them to college students. When the rumors started flying after her divorce announcement, she noticed the girls from the group liking TikToks about her being a cheater and a husband stealer. Since she did not want to be wrongfully labeled a home-wrecker, Paul decided to come clean and share everything with the world.

All episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are available to stream on Hulu.

