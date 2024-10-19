For a feature animation that comes complete with talking mice and tight-knit families, The Secret of NIMH is surprisingly dark. But, it’s safe to say that’s what makes it unforgettable. Hitting the screen in 1982, the animated classic is a brainchild of the legendary Don Bluth, a former Disney animator who set out to push the boundaries of what children’s films could be — and push them he did. Bluth took the warm, fuzzy world of animated animals and turned it into something a lot more intense. The result was a gripping story filled with danger, mystery, and some straight-up creepy moments.

Based on the novel “Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH”, the narrative hones in on the widowed mouse, Mrs. Brisby. She needs help from some highly intelligent — and slightly creepy — lab rats to save her sick child before their home is demolished by a farmer’s plow, and the film does not attempt to shy away from darker themes like animal experimentation, mortality, and survival at all costs. So, it’s a far cry from the more cheerful animated films of its time. Coupled with its unorthodox approach to storytelling, The Secret of NIMH also dives headfirst into the struggle between science and nature, giving an air that was as haunting as it was captivating.

The Secret of NIMH Injected Adult-Level Stakes into Children’s Animation

Children's movies in the early '80s largely had a template of sorts in place — lighthearted and feel-good, with simple life lessons brought to life by colorful characters. Then there was The Secret of NIMH, a film that didn’t bother sticking to the status quo. Bluth wasn’t particularly interested in sugarcoating the story or shying away from tough topics just because the target audience was kids. Rather, he leaned into darker themes grounded in reality and melded them with a narrative that would end up challenging adult viewers too. It’s quite clear that the stakes are high from the moment the movie starts out, with Mrs. Brisby’s mission of saving her sick son as well as their home. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill Disney-esque adventure — here, the consequences of failing are death and destruction, not to mention the looming threat of science experiments gone wrong and dangerous creatures in the shadows.

Bluth made it so that the film didn’t just play with darkness, it dove in headfirst. There were no mild-mannered critters looking to be lovable sidekicks here — the rats of NIMH are survivors of cruel lab tests who have no choice but to make tough decisions as their futures hang in the balance. Visually, the atmosphere is borderline gothic, whether it’s in the rosebush home of the rats or where the terrifying Great Owl dwells. Even the main villain here, Jenner, isn’t driven by the usual cartoonish greed — his motives are human and selfish. The way he betrays and eventually murders the wise rat leader Nicodemus is surprisingly brutal for a children’s movie, introducing a slither of darkness that you won’t even find in some live-action thrillers. At the end of the day, these elements aren’t mere plot devices, they pile on the emotional stakes of Mrs. Brisby’s quest.

‘The Secret of NIMH’ Expertly Blends Scientific Curiosity with Magic

Duality isn’t a foreign concept in Disney animated films, from productions like Beauty and the Beast to Mulan. The Secret of NIMH taps into this concept using the seemingly opposite worlds of science and magic. As it starts out, the film is pretty grounded in the former, with the storyline about a group of rats who attain their human-like intelligence after being test subjects at the titular National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). The furry geniuses use their enhanced abilities to build a hidden society with electricity, medicine, and a fully functioning government system. This storyline goes a long way to giving the story a logical foundation that’s as realistic as it gets.

Things get a lot more interesting once the film also weaves in some magical elements. Let’s take Nicodemus, for instance, who has otherworldly powers — the amulet he gives Mrs. Brisby glows with a magical energy that science can’t really put a finger on. It’s worth noting that, much like everything else in the film, this blend of science and magic isn’t just for show. On one hand, the rat’s use of technology stands for control and progress, while the magic is there to remind viewers of things like bravery and sacrifice which go beyond what logic can explain. These two worlds blend to create a whole different kind of storytelling that’s equal parts fresh and exciting, and produces one of the darkest family fantasy movies ever made.

