When cinema desperately needed it, Babygirl brought back the kinky power play and thrill of dangerous love that we hadn't gotten in ages. It managed to hit every major button it wanted to push: great acclaim, major box office return, and inevitable discourse about its politics. That said, some have accused the film's approach to unconventional sexual practices of being somewhat tame compared to what the marketing promised, especially when compared to previous attempts at portraying the non-vanilla flavors of play. One film that I kept being reminded of was Secretary, and how, even though that film came out over 20 years ago, it was remarkably ahead of its time in its nuanced portrayal of a consensual power dynamic.

What is 'Secretary' About?

Image Via Lionsgate

Lee (Maggie Gyllenhaal) has just been released from a mental institution, trying to restart her life and cope with her self-harming behavior. Now, she's back living with her parents and attempting to be "normal" by committing to an empty relationship with a bland nice guy, Peter (Jeremy Davies). Aimless and needing a job, she finds an advertisement for a secretary position for a local lawyer, Mr. Edward Grey (James Spader). Despite his soft-spoken and gentle demeanor, he is immensely strict with what he expects from her, unafraid to chastise her over small things like mistakes in the letters she types or her initially sloppy fashion, while offering little overt praise. On paper, he sounds like a boss from hell, except that Lee actually really likes the firm hand that Grey leads her with...a lot. What starts out as a slow building of trust and an eagerness to please grows into a full-blown masochistic dominant/submissive dynamic, one that will become more fulfilling for her than anything else in her whole life. This makes the film sound much more gratuitously "naughty" than it really is, as it spends just as much time carefully building up the underlying psychology of its two leads.

'Secretary' Doesn't Hold the Audience's Hand

An unfortunate trend with many films that try to talk about the kink experience is that you can tell they're coming from an outside perspective by how laboriously they establish the "rules." Whether through dialogue or literal contracts, they feel a need to educate the audience on the ins and outs of how a kink dynamic works, which takes some of the sexy mystery out of it. Secretary is confident enough in its portrayal to never "explain" anything, merely showing the development between Lee and Grey and how they're always observing and learning about each other. Rather than there being any overt negotiations, there's a constantly evolving figuring out of boundaries and unspoken security that Lee is free to say no at any time. One of the most telling and impactful shots from the entire movie is a quick graze between Lee and Edward's hands — a choice Gyllenhaal is extremely proud of — and it's moments like these that exemplify the brilliance of Secretary's show-don't-tell approach.

Admittedly, for some, there will be an inherent queasiness in that this is still a film about a boss using his power over his coworker for sexual purposes, undoubtedly a scenario that's a huge red flag in real life. But by framing this as Lee's story of personal growth and giving her full agency, it takes a fairly smutty scenario and asks what would happen if it was truly beneficial and deeply healing in a way that transcended sexual pleasure. Instead of getting over-excited by the titillation factor, Secretary presents all of its play with a matter-of-fact mundanity that creates many amusing visual punchlines but also shoots past shame directly to the exhilaration of discovery.

'Secretary' Is More Emotionally Honest Than Most Kink Movies