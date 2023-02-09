Collider can exclusively reveal the first teaser trailer and the release date for Season 3 of Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Set in a haunted hotel, the series follows a group of teenagers who must travel through time to solve supernatural mysteries.

Of course, a good mystery series thrives on secrecy, which is why the first teaser trailer for Season 3 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs doesn’t give away much of the plot. In the short trailer, we see some of the series' main characters wandering the dark hallways of Tremont Hotel while being haunted by an evil presence. As expected, Season 3 will see Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), Harper Dunn (Kyliegh Curran), and Savannah Dillon (Elle Graham) join forces once more to fight a bone-chilling spirit. But as the trailer teases, the stakes have never been this high. That’s because the dark cloud that looms over the friends seems determined to harm them specifically, which might spell doom for the Dunns and the Campbells.

The new Season 3 synopsis gives us more information by letting fans know the dark presence belongs to a new ghost that made the Tremont Hotel its residence. Since the hotel enables the series protagonist to travel through time while trying to uncover past secrets, Season 3 promises to be one more terrifying time-travel adventure where skeletons will get dragged out of the closet and into the light.

Image via Disney Channel

Who Is Part of Season 3 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs?

Secrets of Sulphur Springs was created by writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson, with executive producer Charles Pratt Jr. serving as showrunner. Season 3 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs also stars Kelly Frye (Criminal Minds) as Sarah Campbell, Josh Braaten (American Horror Story) as Ben Campell, Landon Gordon (Top Gun: Maverick) as Wyatt Campbell, Madeleine McGraw (Black Phone) as Zoey Campbell, Diandra Lyle (American Woman) as Jess Dunn, Johari Washington (The Walk-On’s) as Topher Dunn, and Eugene Byrd (Bones) as Sam Tremont.

Season 3 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, March 24. Check out the exclusive teaser trailer and Season 3’s synopsis below.