AMC has released a tense new action-packed trailer for Section 8 starring Dolph Lundgren, Ryan Kwanten, and Scott Adkins in leading roles. The new trailer sees former special forces soldier Jake (Kwanten) being pulled out of prison after the “two people he loved the most are gone.” He’s recruited by a secret organization called Section 8 which is sanctioned to “eliminate any threats, anywhere in the world.” The nearly two-minute-long trailer sees the group of assassins going on various missions including one to kill a senator. At this point Jake realizes the secret organization isn’t what it seems, establishing the main conflict of the story.

Jake is in the prison after avenging the murder of his wife and son, and while he has no remorse, Dermot Mulroney’s Sam Ramsey seems to be determined to recruit him for the secret agency. Lundgren’s Tom Mason is Jake’s former commanding officer and an ally guiding him through this mess. The trailer also establishes the only way for Jake to get out is by getting deeper into this conflict and turning against the people he’s working with.

Directed by Christian Sesma (Vigilante Diaries, Take Back) the movie looks packed with various action stars along with Mickey Rourke, Jessica Medina, Tracy Perez, Robert LaSardo Maurice Compte, Geoffrey Blake, Paul Sloan, Mary Christina Brown, and more. It also marks the feature film debut of Blue October lead singer Justin Furstenfeld.

Image via RLJE Films

RELATED: 'Creed' Spinoff Focusing on Dolph Lundgren's Drago in the Works at MGM

Sesma directs from a script by Chad Law (The Hit List, Black Water) and Josh Ridgway (The Sector, Howlers). After working on titles like The Expendables 2, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, Legendary, and Castle Falls, Section 8 marks the fifth collaboration between Lundgren and Adkins. Lundgren will be next seen in features like Operation Seawolf, The Expandable 4, and Come Out Fighting while Adkins’ has projects like Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday and Kean Reeves’ John Wick 4 lined up. True Blood star Kwanten will be next seen in The Portrait and the upcoming series Kindred.

Section 8 hits theaters and AMC+ on September 23, meanwhile, you can check out the new trailer and movie's synopsis below: