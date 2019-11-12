Alfre Woodard & Yadira Guevara-Prip Talk Apple TV’s Post-Apocalyptic Series ‘See’

0

With the Apple TV+ series See now streaming in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with Alfre Woodard and Yadira Guevara-Prip for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with See, it was created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and it takes place in the distant future after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed. Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader. See also stars Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Christian Camargo, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, and Josh Blacker. In addition, Francis Lawrence helmed the first three episodes.

While early rumors had the Apple TV+ service as being only family-friendly and PG, I can tell you after watching the first three episodes, this is absolutely not true. The series features intense action, massive battle scenes, and doesn’t shy away from showing you some wild and savage moments. I thought the first three episodes were fantastic.

During the interview, Alfre Woodard and Yadira Guevara-Prip talked about how the series pushes boundaries, the challenges of building the world from the ground up, what it was like participating in the boot camp before filming began, and a lot more.

