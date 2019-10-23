L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to a One Night Only IMAX Screening of Apple TV+’s ‘See’ with Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you looking forward to director Francis Lawrence’s upcoming Apple TV+ series See starring Jason Momoa? Do you like seeing things before they’re released to the general public? Are you an IMAX fan? Will you be in the Los Angeles area on October 30th? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.

On Wednesday, October 30th at 7pm PT, Collider is partnering up with Apple and IMAX for a very special one night only event: we’re going to show the first two episodes of the upcoming Apple TV+ series See in IMAX and then have director Francis Lawrence for the Q&A! Our screening will be the only time you can watch the show in IMAX and I am so thankful to everyone for making this happen.

If you’re not familiar with the series, See was created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and it takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed. Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader. See also stars Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper , Christian Camargo , Yadira Guevara-Prip , Archie Madekwe , and Josh Blacker.

While early rumors had the Apple TV+ service as being only family friendly and PG, I can tell you after watching the first three episodes of See, this is absolutely not true. The series features intense action, massive battle scenes, and doesn’t shy away from showing you some wild and savage moments. I thought the first three episodes were fantastic and I can’t wait to share the first two next week in IMAX!

On Nov. 1, the first three episodes will be available on on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries and regions around the world and new episodes will roll out weekly every Friday. But before then, this will be your one and only chance to see the first two in IMAX.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “See IMAX Event with Francis Lawrence.” Please include your name in the body of the email and if you’ll be bringing a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Monday, October 28th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Hope you see you next week! You can check out the recent See trailer below and an exclusive image.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–