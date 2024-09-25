While Jason Momoa is largely known for his role as Aquaman in the DCEU and also for playing Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, he also starred in an Apple TV+ drama that's making waves on streaming more than two years after the series finale. See, one of the first original projects on Apple TV+ has crept into the top 10 more than five years after its premiere and two years after the final episode. The series is set far in a dystopian future when the human race has completely lost its sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact and move forward. However, everything changes when a set of twins are born who can see. In addition to Momoa, the series also stars Sylvia Hoeks and Hera Hilmar, and currently sits at a 63% score from critics and an 84% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

See was created for television by Steven Knight, with more than 15 staff writers serving in the writing room during the show's three-season run. Knight is best known for penning the screenplay for Locke, the 2013 psychological drama starring Tom Hardy and Olivia Colman, and he also wrote the script for Serenity. This 2019 mystery thriller reunited Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. Knight also wrote the script for Dirty Pretty Things, the conspiracy thriller starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, and he worked with Naomi Watts and Viggo Mortensen in the 2007 crime drama, Eastern Promises. Knight has been tapped to work on the Star Wars: New Jedi Order screenplay starring Daisy Ridley and directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

What Is Next for Jason Momoa?

Jason Momoa has his hand in several intriguing upcoming projects, not least of which is A Minecraft Movie, where he'll star in the video game adaptation along with Jack Black. The film is set for release on April 4, 2025. Momoa will also star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Aubrey Plaza in Animal Friends, an animated adventure comedy that is expected to hit theaters on August 15, 2025. He will also reprise his role as Dante from Fast X in Fast 11, which is expected to be the final installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

See stars Jason Momoa and is now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch all three seasons of See.

