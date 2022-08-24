Returning to AppleTV+ for its third and final season, See is a science fiction drama following a dystopian world where humankind has lost its ability to see. Ever since a deadly virus wiped out most of mankind in the early twenty-first century, the Earth’s remaining survivors and distant descendants must cope with the loss of their sight.

Hundreds of years later, society has adapted to their blindness, and any mention of sight is considered heresy. With powerful tribes taking over the world, along with fierce leaders and dangerous conquerors, See pushes the envelope of the post-apocalyptic genre.

Before you check out the final season of See on August 26, 2022, take a look at the cast and character guide for the show.

Jason Momoa as Baba Voss

Jason Momoa plays Baba Voss, the chief of the Alkenny Tribe who knows no fear. Husband to Maghra Kane, Baba is also the adopted father of twins Kodun and Haniwa. Baba has a family of his own - his younger brother is Edo Voss. As the leader of his pack, Baba would do anything to guard his pack fiercely - whether it's his family, adopted children, or members of his community. He’s willing to go to bloody extremes to protect his tribe from the ruthless attacks of the Witchhunters. But despite his killer instincts, Baba is very cautious, sensing any risk that could potentially harm the people he loves. Unfortunately, not everyone shares the same loyalty as him, with some of his members turning against him at certain points.

Momoa has become a staple name in Hollywood for his portrayal as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Arthur Curry / Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe movie Aquaman.

Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Sibeth Kane

Sylvia Hoeks plays Queen Sibeth Kane, the merciless leader of the Payan Kingdom who rules with an iron fist, willing to take the life of anyone at any mention of the sense of sight. She is the older sister of Maghra Kane, the wife of Baba Voss. The stunningly beautiful but dangerously aloof Queen Kane is a perfect example of brains and beauty. She rules the last remaining society that still runs on electrical power and serves as its military and political head. Constantly asserting her position of power, Queen Kane goes on murderous pursuits if she ever feels that her control amongst her courtiers starts to weaken.

Hoeks is a Dutch actress whose name is in the international spotlight thanks to her portrayals in Blade Runner 2049 and The Girl in the Spider’s Web. With the ability to speak French and German, she’s played multiple roles that require her to speak English, Dutch, French, and German.

Hera Hilmar as Maghra Kane

Hera Hilmar plays Maghra Kane, a complete outsider who suddenly shows up at the Alkenny Tribe. Magra Kane is a princess and member of the House of Kane - the very same house as Queen Sibeth Kane. As the mother of her miraculously-sighted twins, Haniwa and Kofun, she finds herself on opposite ends of the queen. After arriving at the Alkenny Tribe, Baba Voss marries her and adopts her children. As husband and wife, they will do anything necessary to keep their children from the evil hands of Queen Kane. Maghra is wise and loving, but as an Ayura, she can sense truth and hear any hidden secrets. However, she keeps them all to herself.

Hilmar is an Icelandic actress who’s been acting since 1995. She’s gained recognition for being a series regular in Da Vinci’s Demons and Mortal Engines.

Christian Camargo as Tamacti Jun

Christian Camargo plays Tamacti Jun, the Witchfinder General of the Payan army. As Queen Kane’s lackey, Jun is a violent soldier who is focused on targeting people with the ability of sight, especially the children of Maghra Kane and Baba Voss. His unwavering loyalty towards Queen Kane is unquestionable, having been commissioned for 20 years to find the biological father of Maghra’s twins. He follows his ruler's laws, rituals, and orders without hesitation. But as the series progresses, later on, he’s in for a shock about the very individual he’s been serving for.

Camargo has had an extensive career as an actor, writer, producer, and director. He put his name in the industry with his role as Brian Moser in Dexter and Michael Corrigan in House of Cards.

Archie Madekwe as Kofun

Archie Madekwe plays Kofun, the son of Maghra Kane who can see. Compared to his twin sister Haniwa, he is more cautious and composed, with a high level of intelligence to boot. Because of his ability to see, he must keep his sight a secret from the rest of the community to protect himself from the wrathful Queen Kane. Madekwe previously played in the films Midsommar and Voyagers.

Nesta Cooper as Haniwa

Nest Cooper plays Haniwa, the daughter of Maghra Kane and Kofun’s twin sister. Just like her brother, Haniwa is also miraculously-sighted and requires the protection of Baba Voss. Unlike her more careful brother, Haniwa is proud and determined to find out her true origins. She is enthusiastic about creating weapons, using the knowledge she obtains from books. Cooper portrayed Emily in the sci-fi thriller Bliss and Dani Barnes in #Realityhigh.

Yadira Guevara-Prip as Bow Lion

Yadira Guevara-Prip plays Bow Lion, the trusted ally of Baba Voss who’s feared for her fierceness. Constantly helping the Alkenny Tribe, she utilizes her unique espionage and stealth skills, earning her the name The Shadow. With her sacred mythical abilities, she can move anywhere in secret and cannot be detected by smell. Guevara-Prip is a television actress who’s made appearances in hit shows such as Star Trek: Discovery and 13 Reasons Why.

Alfre Woodard as Paris

Alfre Woodard plays Paris, one of the elders of the Alkenny Tribe who’s formed a deep relationship with Baba Voss. She’s a mentor, advisor, and midwife, earning her a respectable title in the tribe’s social hierarchy. Her wisdom becomes the source of reassurance for Baba Voss, especially when tragedy strikes their land. Destined with the ability to sense intentions, hear the future while she’s sleeping, and talk to birds, she’s not one to be messed around with. Woodard’s previous projects include 12 Years a Slave and Luke Cage.

Eden Epstein as Wren

Eden Epstein plays Wren, the close confidant of General Edo Voss. A lieutenant of the Trivantian army, Wren is loyal to her general’s commands and is also on the hunt for people born with the ability to see. But later on in the series, Wren is bound to shock audiences with a secret of her own. Before paying in See, she starred in the movie Sweetbitter.

Olivia Cheng as Charlotte

Olivia Cheng plays Charlotte, one of the Alkenny Tribe’s fiercest protectors and warriors. She constantly speaks without a filter, and will not shy away from saying anything that’s on her mind. Cheng previously had a role in the Netflix series Marco Polo

Hoon Lee as Toad

Hoon Lee plays Toad, a Witchfinder soldier whose skills make him an extremely dangerous man. Since birth, he has been influenced into thinking that sight is evil. Lee was in the Cinemax original series Banshee and voiced Splinter in the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

Tom Mison as Lord Harlan

Tom Mison plays Lord Harlan, the fast-talking and charming Ruler of Pennsa, the largest city in the Payan Kingdom. Smart and cunning, Harlan is always wary of Queen Kane’s motives and tries to make the best out of any situation, good or bad. Mison was in the Fox series Sleepy Hollow playing Ichabod Crane.

Dave Bautista as Edo Voss

Dave Bautista plays Edo Voss, the younger brother of Baba Voss and the Commander General of the Trivantian army. With vengeance in his plans, he’s not stopping at anything before he can get his hands on his brother. Bautista has gained recognition for playing Drax the Destroyer the Guardians of the Galaxy films and Dune.