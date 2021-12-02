IFC Films has unveiled the trailer for See For Me, a new horror film set to arrive on streaming platforms and in selected theaters in early January. Led by visually impaired actor Skyler Davenport, the movie follows a house-sitter who has to deal with a home invasion with the help of a stranger on a cell phone app.

The trailer reveals that See For Me may be a panic-inducing experience as we step into the shoes of a girl named Sophie who has to fight for her survival without being able to see. All the help she can get comes from the app that lets a volunteer be the eyes of a visually impaired person to help with simple tasks. Fans of The Flash will recognize Jessica Parker Kennedy in the role of Kelly, the character who must be Sophie's eyes in order to help her outlast her situation.

Should See For Me meet the thrilling promise of the trailer, it could be another great addition to home invasion movies like Panic Room, The Strangers, Funny Games, and Hush.

See For Me is also another title that provides a step forward in terms of representation on screen. Leading star Davenport identifies as non-binary and was declared legally blind due to a rare neurological condition and after suffering a stroke that caused them permanent vision loss. Davenport has done extensive voice work for almost a decade and played charatcers in famous animes like Pokémon Masters, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Berserk, and Kakegurui. They have also done voice acting in popular video games like Final Fantasy VII, Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs, and Lost Judgement. In an official statement, they declared they “look forward to working on projects that bring empowering messages to the public, and lovingly changing outdated narratives along the way.”

Helming See For Me is director Randall Okita, who made his directorial debut with 2016’s The Lockpicker. See For Me premieres in select theaters, digital platforms and VOD on January 7. You can check out the trailer and poster below:

You can read the official synopsis here:

Sophie, a young blind woman, house-sitting at a secluded mansion, finds herself under invasion by thieves seeking a hidden safe. Her only means of defense: a new app called “See For Me”. It connects her to a volunteer across the country who helps her survive by seeing on her behalf. Sophie is connected to Kelly, an army veteran who spends her days playing first-person shooter games. Sophie is forced to learn that if she’s going to survive the night, she’ll need all the help she can get. A blind teenage girl who ends up being not so powerless after all.

