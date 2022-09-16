In See How They Run, a desperate producer from Hollywood is attempting to turn a smash-hit play into a film, but when one of the most pivotal cast members is murdered, things come to a screeching halt, and Inspector Stoppard is forced to team up with rookie Constable Stalker in order to crack the case. The whodunit style of the film, with its large ensemble cast, is reminiscent of the classic dramatic comedy Clue, as well as the dreamily executed and wonderfully cinematic Murder on the Orient Express, though this mystery comes with comedy and a touch of strange surreality. See How They Run brings a twist to this audience favorite plot style by way of an inept police force trying to solve the puzzling murder. The comedic mystery is full of bumps and misunderstandings as the two investigators question the cast, crew, and possible witnesses to the heinous crime.

The fun of these films is trying to figure out who the killer is alongside the characters. Somehow writers always find a way for the murderer to be who you’d least expect, even when that’s exactly what you’re expecting. Audiences will need to keep a close eye on some of these unsuspecting suspects as the case moves forward.

If you’re looking to learn more about the cast and characters of See How They Run, we’ve done our investigating, questioned the witnesses, and put together all the clues as to who is who, and where they were the night of the murder.

Related:'See How They Run': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Sam Rockwell takes on the role of Inspector Stoppard. The experienced inspector has spent a number of years on the force, making him equal parts weary and wise. Upon his assignment to the case, Inspector Stoppard found himself thrown into the glamorous and seedy underground world of theater.

Sam Rockwell is known for his starring role in the 2009 sci-fi drama Moon, in which he played a lone astronaut working for three years on the moon’s surface with only his computer as a companion. Though, you may recognize him for his wildly comedic role as Zephod Beeblebrox, charming and unintelligent president of the universe in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the not-so-tough Guy Fleegman in Galaxy Quest, or as the dancing villain of the first Charlie’s Angels film. Rockwell won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2018 for his role as Officer Dixon, a corrupt small-town police officer in Martin McDonagh's film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. He received his second Oscar nomination the following year for his role as former President George W. Bush in Adam McKay's Vice. Rockwell recently voiced the character of Mr. Wolf in the animated family movie The Bad Guys, and will be appearing alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, and Bryan Cranston in the upcoming spy film Argylle.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Saoirse Ronan portrays the young and excitable Constable Stalker. A rookie on the force she is being taught by the ever-patient and weary Inspector Stoppard. Determined to do well at her job, Stoppard is known for jumping to conclusions and taking things a bit too literally.

Saoirse Ronan, an award-winning actress often known for period pieces, has starred in a number of films, including Hanna, in which she played the titular character, a skilled assassin with an unsuspecting appearance. Ronan has a wide range, taking on the starring role of a troubled teenager who wants out of her humdrum life in Lady Bird, as well as Eilis, an Irish immigrant in the 1950s in the 2015 film Brooklyn. The Little Women actress will soon be appearing in the dystopian future thriller Foe alongside Normal People’s Paul Mescal.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Adrien Brody will be portraying Leo Kopernick, the victim of the mysterious murder. Leo was killed in the costume storage by a masked assailant, though his body was later staged on the stage, seated on a couch in the middle of the set to be found by his coworkers. Leo was not liked by all of his cast members and coworkers. He had plenty of disagreements and kept a few dirty secrets, creating various motives for his killing.

Adrien Brody is most recognizable for his lead role as Wladyslaw Szpilman in the 2002 biographical drama The Pianist, for which he received widespread acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Actor. The Grand Budapest Hotel actor has more recently appeared in the Peaky Blinder series as Luca Changretta, the main antagonist of the series' fourth season. Next up, Brody will be appearing alongside a star-studded cast in Asteroid City, an upcoming Wes Anderson film set at a 1950s astronomy convention.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Harris Dickinson portrays charming star Dickie Attenborough, who has quite a condescending personality. The night in question, Dickie and Leo got into a scuffle, with Leo slamming Dickie into an enormous cake at a large party. It’s not yet known what the argument was about exactly, but chances are it had something to do with the beautiful leading lady Sheila Sim.

Harris Dickinson is known for his powerfully emotional starring role as Frankie in the 2017 drama Beach Rats. Recently, the Trust actor appeared alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the film adaptation of the award-winning novel Where the Crawdads Sing, taking on the role of the not-so-good ol’ boy Chase Andrews, who’s murder the swamp girl Kya Clark is being tried for. Dickinson is currently filming the mystery series titled Retreat, which focuses on an amateur sleuth who is attempting to solve a murder and is set to be released on FX later this year.

Ruth Wilson is Petula Spencer, a cast mate of Leo’s who has no time for the police. She feels as though she is being held hostage, and appears to know more about the crime as she continues to be questioned by the police.

Ruth Wilson, known for her striking features, is recognizable for her role as Alice Morgan in the long-running series Luther, as well as her role as the titular character in the 2006 film adaptation of Jane Eyre. While taking on recurring roles in various television series, including His Dark Materials and The Affair, the Saving Mr. Banks actress has been working on a powerful biographical drama about the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

David Oyelowo is Mervyn Cocker-Norris, the overrated, er, sorry, celebrated playwright who once threatened to kill Leo during a disagreement about the script. This was witnessed by a hotel clerk who quickly reported it to the inspector. Constable Stalker, unfortunately, took this threat as a confession.

David Oyelowo is recognizable for his powerful role as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 2014 biographical drama, Selma. Oyelowo could also be seen, and heard, belting out lines in the 2018 television adaptation of Les Misérables. The Water Man actor has been very busy, with seven projects currently in various stages of production, including Role Play, in which Oyelowo will appear alongside Kaley Cuoco. The thriller is said to focus on how a couple's past lives' secrets turn their life upside down.

Sian Clifford as Edana Romney

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Sian Clifford will portray Edana Romney, a cast member of the play turned film. Not much is known about this character just yet, which makes us think that she may have something to hide.

Audiences may recognize Sian Clifford from her recurring role as Claire in the Amazon Prime Video Original series Fleabag, which tells the story of a woman who is trying to turn her life around, seeking therapy and exploring religion in place of using sex to deal with her emotions. The Life After Life actress has previously worked with her costar Ruth Wilson in the HBO Original His Dark Materials, taking on the recurring role of Agent Salmakia. Clifford is currently filming a comedy series titled Unstable, in which she stars alongside Rob Lowe and Fred Armisen to tell the story of a socially unstable man going to work at his eccentric father's company.

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Ann Saville

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Pippa Bennett-Warner is Ann Saville. Ann and John Woolf are entwined in an affair, and the only person who knows their secret is Leo.

Pippa Bennett-Warner is known for her role as Shannon Dumani in the Sky Original series Gangs of London, in which she appears alongside her See How They Run costar Lucian Msamati. Fans of the hugely popular video game Elden Ring may recognize her voice as Malenia, Blade of Miquella. The Real star is currently filming a powerful female-fronted fantasy war film titled Baron Day Barracks, which is scheduled to be released in January 2023.

Related:'See How They Run' Images Tease Murder Mystery in London's Glamorous West End

Reece Shearsmith as John Woolf

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Reece Shearsmith will portray John Woolf, the film producer in charge of the project. Leo found out about the affair between film producer John and Ann after approaching them at a bar late at night. The pair quickly released each other when Leo appeared, questioning them as to what they were doing out so late. Constable Stalker believes that John and Ann could have killed Leo to keep their affair a secret.

Reece Shearsmith is known for his recurring roles in the long-running series The League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9. Shearsmith, who is recognizable for his role as Steele in the 2015 sci-fi drama High Rise, acts mainly in television series, recently appearing as William Shakespeare in the Prime Video adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, though fans of Simon Pegg films might recognize him as Mark in Shaun of the Dead. Shearsmith also worked on the 2005 film A Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy alongside his See How They Run costar Sam Rockwell, though Shearsmith did not appear on camera, instead lending his voice to the Vogon species.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Gio

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd is Gio, a cast member of the show, he is another character of which not much is known.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd is recognizable from his role as a Sith Fleet Officer in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, in which his co-star Shirley Henderson voiced the character Babu Frick. Fortune-Lloyd took on the role of Andrew in the 2021 film The Last Letter From Your Lover, before diving into a very busy year. The Wolf Hall actor currently has six projects in varying degrees of production, including an adaption of the Alexandre Dumas novel The Three Musketeers, as well as the upcoming television series Bodies, which follows four detectives in different time periods investigating the same murder.

Pearl Chanda as Sheila Sim

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Pearl Chanda takes on the role of Sheila Sim, the beautiful young starlet who starts a fight between Leo and Dickie. Leo appears to have feelings for the flirtatious young woman, who Constable Stalker attempts to arrest after jumping rather quickly to the wrong conclusion.

Pearl Chanda is known for her role as Nilufer in the incredibly powerful HBO series I May Destroy You, which explores the concept of consent in the modern world, touching on themes of assault and social media. Chanda is also recognizable for her recurring role of Zoe in the 2021 adaptation of H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds, in which she appears alongside Where The Crawdads Sing star Daisy Edgar-Jones. Chanda’s next project is a period piece titled Monster Heart, which is written and directed by No Time to Die actress Priyanga Burford.

Charlie Cooper as Dennis Corrigan

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Charlie Cooper will portray Dennis Corrigan, an usher who appears to be the second victim of the killer. His death is alluded to, but audiences will have to wait and see if Dennis survives the sandbags being dropped on him backstage.

Charlie Cooper is an actor and writer who is known for his starring role in This Country, a BBC comedy series that focuses on the lives of young people living in modern rural Britain. Cooper not only starred in This Country but was also a writer and creator for the series which ran until 2020.

There are a few more characters whose roles in the story are still unknown, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t suspects. This includes two police officials, Commissioner Harrold Scott (Tim Key), and Sgt Bakewell (Agnus Wright), as well as a witness named Harley the Motorcycle Messenger (Kieran Hodgson), and a character known simply as Mother (Ania Marson). Other characters include the mysterious Dame (Shirley Henderson) and Max Mallowan (Lucian Msamati)