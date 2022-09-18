He also reveals how the film changed after test screening the movie and putting together the all-star cast.

With See How They Run now playing in theaters, I recently caught up with director Tom George to talk about making the Agatha Christie-style whodunnit. The film takes place in the West End of 1950s London where a seasoned detective (Sam Rockwell) and an ambitious rookie (Saoirse Ronan) investigate the murder of a film director that was planning on adapting a hit play into a movie. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Sherrsmith, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Cooper, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Pearl Chandr, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and David Oyelowo.

During the interview, George talked about what drew him to the material, how much he debated what to pick as his feature debut, how they got to film at the Old Vic and The Savoy Hotel because of COVID, putting together the all-star cast, how the film changed after they test screened the movie, and more.

Watch what he had to say above, and below is exactly what we talked about, the See How They Run trailer and synopsis.

Tom George

How much did he debate what he wanted to direct as his first feature film?

Why he wanted See How They Run to be his first feature.

What was it like filming at the Old Vic, The Savoy Hotel, and other locations that were shut down due to Covid?

How they converted a school dining hall into their Scotland Yard.

What did he learn from early screenings that impacted the finished film?

How the opening of the film and adding Adrien Brody’s narration changed as a result of preview screenings.

Did they have a longer cut of the film and a lot of deleted scenes?

Putting together the all-star cast of the film.