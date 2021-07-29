Searchlight has announced the title and full cast of its star-studded murder mystery, officially named See How They Run. Starring Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit) as a seasoned detective and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) as an ambitious rookie, See How They Run will take us to 1950’s London, where the duo will investigate a murder inside a movie set.

See How They Run was previously announced as an untitled murder mystery starring Rockwell, Ronan, David Oyelowo (Selma), Adrien Brody (The French Dispatch), and Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials). With the official title, Searchlight also confirms the See How They Run cast includes Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), Shirley Henderson (Stan and Ollie), Reece Shearsmith (High-Rise), Paul Chahidi (Twelfth Night), Pearl Chanda (I May Destroy You), Charlie Cooper (Avenue 5), and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots).

RELATED:‌ 'Only Murders in the Building' Trailer Teases Steve Martin, Selena Gomez Murder Mystery Show

The film was shot earlier this year on several historical London locations, such as the Dominion Theatre on Tottenham Court Road, St. Martin’s Theatre in the West End, and the Old Vic Theatre in Waterloo. While we still don’t have a trailer for the project, character descriptions tease us with a humorous whodunit that’ll take place at the heart of theatrical life.

See How They Run is the debut feature of director Tom George, known for his work in the series This Country and Defending the Guilty. George directs from a script by Mark Chappell (A Young Doctor’s Notebook). Damian Jones and Gina Carter produce See How They Run.

Commenting on his partnership with Searchlight, George said: “Making my debut feature with a company like Searchlight and this incredible cast has been a total dream. I’m so excited to bring this thrilling, smart, funny murder mystery to audiences. Doing so with the company behind such brilliant ensemble films as Jojo Rabbit, Birdman and The Grand Budapest Hotel has really been the perfect fit.”

See How They Run is expected to hit theaters in 2022. Here's the official film synopsis:

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 7 Shows Like 'Who Killed Sara?' To Watch After Netflix's Twisty Murder Mystery

Share Share Tweet Email

Why 'Without Limits' Is the Forgotten Olympics Drama That Deserves to Be on Your Watchlist The 1998 drama about iconic long-distance runner Steve Prefontaine has languished in undeserved obscurity for too long.

Read Next