Searchlight Pictures has just released an array of new images for their upcoming mystery film, See How They Run. The film stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as a detective and a rookie investigating a series of murders occurring within London's West End. The film is directed by Tom George from a script by Mark Chappell. David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Harris Dickinson round out the rest of the film's cast.

The new photos showcase most of the film's main cast and the overall pulpy vibe of the film. Searchlight Pictures initially posted three images for See How They Run, and then replied twice to their first tweet with two different sets of photos. In total, Searchlight Pictures released ten new photos for the upcoming film. The first photo features Rockwell and Ronan's characters sitting in a parked car, presumably in the middle of a stakeout. The second image showcases several characters, including ones played by Wilson and Dickinson, standing in a grandiose location looking into the camera in a showy manner. The last photo from the initial tweet depicts Brody and Oyelowo having what seems to be a tug of war with a notepad of sorts while a witness stands in the doorframe. The rest of the images consist of all the actors in character, all looking like people with secrets to hide.

See How They Run has already been rated PG-13 by the MPAA for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference. Gina Carter and Damian Jones serve as the film's producers. Both prolific producers, Carter produced films like 24 Hour Party People and Snow Cake while Jones produced other popular titles such as The Iron Lady and Goodbye Christopher Robin. Director George is known for helming the BBC comedy series This Country, while screenwriter Chappell seems to be a complete newcomer.

Rockwell is an acclaimed actor known for appearing in the films Moon, Iron Man 2, and Vice, as well as for his academy-award-winning performance in Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Rockwell has many upcoming roles up his sleeve and will next be seen in the films Argylle, The Heart, and a currently untitled Merle Haggard Biopic. Ronan is best known for her Oscar-nominated roles in the films Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women. Ronan will next be seen in the upcoming films Foe and The Outrun.

See How They Run will hit theaters on September 9. It seems likely a trailer will be dropping soon, so stay tuned at Collider for more information regarding See How They Run.