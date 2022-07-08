See How They Run is a new whodunit murder mystery from Tom George, the director of the award-winning British comedy series This Country, and Mark Chappell, the creator of the short-lived Will Arnett series Flaked.

For those who don't know, whodunits usually involve a detective, who is either semi-experienced or incredibly talented, solving a murder with clues that gradually reveal themselves. Although whodunits have been told on screen for a very long time, the genre entered a resurgence in the late 2010s with movies such as Murder on the Orient Express and Knives Out as well as streaming shows such as Only Murders in the Building and The Afterparty. What makes See How They Run different from those examples is that it takes place in 1950s London and deals with murders relating to a theatrical production.

If that sounds interesting, we've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that will tell you everything you need to know about See How They Run.

Watch the See How They Run Trailer

The first trailer for See How They Run was released on June 29, 2022. This nearly two-minute preview begins with several humorous moments, like the novice detective character, played by Saoirse Ronan, constantly jumping to conclusions, but becomes more intense as the trailer continues, and the murders ramp up.

When Will See How They Run Be Released?

See How They Run will have a limited theatrical release starting September 30, 2022, which means that the film will initially play in a select number of theaters but will expand at a later date.

This murder mystery will open alongside Paramount's psychological horror film Smile, Universal's LGBTQ+ rom-com Bros, and Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions' comedy-drama The Good House, meaning that it will have to face some steep competition at the box office in its first weekend.

Ironically, Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ the same day See How They Run hits theaters. Disney owns Searchlight Pictures, the distributor of the latter movie, so even though only one of these movies is being released theatrically, they'll still compete against each other for the audience's attention. To be fair, this isn't the first time Disney released two of their movies at once as Searchlight's Nightmare Alley was in theaters the same weekend as Spider-Man: No Way Home. To clarify, Sony distributed the latter, but Disney shares the Spider-Man film rights with them and thereby gets a cut of the box office returns from No Way Home. We'll just have to wait and see if Hocus Pocus 2 takes away attention from See How They Run.

Which Actors Are in See How They Run?

The cast of See How They Run includes Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials), Reece Shearsmith (The World's End), Harris Dickinson (The King's Man), David Oyelowo (Selma), Charlie Cooper (This Country), Shirley Henderson (Star Wars: Episode IX--The Rise of Skywalker), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), Pearl Chanda (I May Destroy You), Paul Chahidi (The Death of Stalin), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen's Gambit), and Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones).

Who Are the Characters of See How They Run?

Even though See How They Run isn't an adaptation, the trailers and press releases shed light on the film's characters, some of whom are based on real people. Therefore, we've created a list of summaries that briefly describe most of the characters in See How They Run:

Sam Rockwell plays Inspector Stoppard, a veteran detective whose high intellect is put to the test with this case.

Saoirse Ronan plays Constable Stalker, an amateur detective who is so determined that she'll often make irrational decisions like kicking down a door even when the key is nearby.

Adrien Brody plays Leo Köpernick, the play's immoral director who may have made some enemies within his team. Since Köpernick is the first victim according to the trailers, Brody's screentime will most likely be relegated to flashbacks.

Ruth Wilson plays Petula Spencer, a British stage manager who would rather be an actress.

Reece Shearsmith plays John Woolf, a well-known film producer who wants to adapt this play into a motion picture. In real life, Woolf was involved in the making of many films from the 50s and 60s such as The African Queen and Oliver!, the latter of which he won an Oscar for.

Harris Dickinson plays Richard Attenborough, a real-life actor who plays Detective Sergeant Trotter in the play-within-the film, which in actuality is called The Mousetrap. Although Attenborough appeared in films before then, he would go on to star in several classic movies including The Great Escape and Jurassic Park. Attenborough would also win two Oscars for directing and producing Gandhi in 1983. This iconic renaissance man didn't die until 2014 but See How They Run is fictionalized, so he may end up getting killed off in the movie after all.

David Oyelowo plays Mervyn Cocker-Norris, a "celebrated" playwright who's given the assignment of adapting this play for the screen.

Charlie Cooper plays Dennis the Usher, an important witness in this case.

Shirley Henderson plays the Dame, a prominent figure known only by name.

Pippa Bennett-Warner plays Ann Saville, Woolf's assistant who he's having an affair with. In real life, Woolf married a woman named Ann Saville, the daughter of The Green Years director Victor Saville, until he died in 1999.

Pearl Chanda plays Sheila Sim, a well-known actress who stars alongside her husband, Richard Attenborough, in the play-within-the-film, just like in real life. Although Sim acted in a couple of films after The Mousetrap, she would eventually retire from the profession in favor of serving on the Actor's Charitable Trust, which she did for more than 60 years. Sim wouldn't die until 2016 but just like her husband, she could still be murdered in this fictionalized story.

Paul Chahidi plays Fellowes, the Dame's butler.

Sian Clifford plays Edana Romney, a South African woman who was the real-life second wife of John Woolf until they divorced in 1955. Before the marriage, Romney only appeared in three feature films throughout her career: 1941's East of Piccadilly, 1942's Alibi, and 1948's Corridor of Mirrors. She was more active in the 50s as a television actress and presenter. Romney also wrote a weekly newspaper advice column to tie into the BBC discussion program she was presenting for, Is This Your Problem?

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays Gio, a shockingly attractive animal stuffer who is dating someone not known to the public.

When Was See How They Run Filmed?

See How They Run finished filming in April 2021. No official word has been given on when the movie began production but shooting a movie usually takes one-to-three months, so See How They Run most likely started filming between January and March of that same year.

What Is See How They Run About?

The official synopsis for See How They Run is as follows:

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

London's West End is a unique setting for a whodunit so hopefully, the filmmakers of See How They Run make the most out of it.