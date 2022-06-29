Move aside Holmes and Watson, there’s a new mystery-solving duo running around the foggy streets of old London. Searchlight Pictures just released the first official trailer for the upcoming murder mystery See How They Run starring detective duo Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell.

The See How They Run trailer gives viewers a first look into the Clue-esque murder mystery, reminiscent of Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot mysteries and Rian Johnson's critically-acclaimed 2019 drama-comedy Knives Out. The first footage introduces audiences to Rockwell’s seasoned Inspector Stoppard and Ronan’s eager-rookie Constable Stalker, two inspectors investigating a murder in the West End theater district of 1950s London. A desperate Hollywood producer sets out to turn a popular play into a film, but the murder of a cast member working on the production leads to an investigation. The detectives are brought into a puzzling whodunnit within the seedy underbelly of the glamorous theater world, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel), David Oyelowo (Selma) and Ruth Wilson (Luther) will also star in See How They Run. They are joined by Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man), Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Wolf Hall), Reece Shearsmith (The League of Gentlemen) and Charlie Cooper (Welcome to Flatch), who make up a colorful ensemble cast of potential suspects. British filmmaker Tom George directs See How They Run from a script written Mark Chappell. See How They Run is George’s feature directing debut even though he has previously directed two BBC comedy series This Country and Defending The Guilty. Gina Carter and Damian Jones will also serve as the film's producers.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Rockwell is an Academy Award-winning actor known for his roles in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, the 2009 sci-fi, mystery Moon and Clint Eastwood's biographical film Richard Jewell as well as for his performances in Martin McDonagh films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Seven Psychopaths. He is also set to appear in upcoming films such as Argylle, The Heart, and a currently untitled Merle Haggard Biopic. Ronan is familiar with the world of whimsical mysteries in her role in the Grand Budapest Hotel. She is best known for her Oscar-nominated roles in films Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women. In addition to See How They Run, Ronan is set to appear in the upcoming films Foe and The Outrun.

See How They Run will be released in theaters this September. Watch the trailer below: