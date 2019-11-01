Jason Momoa and Hera Hilmar Talk Apple TV’s Post-Apocalyptic Series ‘See’

0

–

With the Apple TV+ series See now streaming in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with Jason Momoa and Hera Hilmar for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with See, it was created by Steven Knigh (Peaky Blinders) and it takes place in the distant future after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed. Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader. See also stars Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Christian Camargo, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Archie Madekwe, and Josh Blacker. In addition, Francis Lawrence helmed the first three episodes.

While early rumors had the Apple TV+ service as being only family-friendly and PG, I can tell you after watching the first three episodes, this is absolutely not true. The series features intense action, massive battle scenes, and doesn’t shy away from showing you some wild and savage moments. I thought the first three episodes were fantastic.

During the interview, Jason Momoa and Hera Hilmar talked about how the series pushes boundaries, the challenges of building the world from the ground up, what they learned in their boot camp before filming began, why they were so impressed with the extras on the series, how Momoa’s character is a lot different than what he’s played before, and more. In addition, Momoa talked about what it’s like having a family member playing Catwoman, when he might be filming Aquaman 2, and how excited he is for director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jason Momoa and Hera Hilmar: