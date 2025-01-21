Editor's Note: This article contains graphic details that may be triggering for some readers.Saddleworth Moor, in northwestern England, is one of the most beautiful places you'll ever see, an untouched piece of heaven with rolling hills, green grass, and pristine waters as far as the eye can see. But in the 1960s, Saddleworth Moor's green grass was used to cover up a series of crimes blacker than night, collectively known as the Moors Murders. Five children, killed in horrifying, grisly fashion, by the pair of Ian Brady and his girlfriend, Myra Hindley. It's a period of time captured in the two-part miniseries See No Evil: The Moors Murders (aka See No Evil: The Story of the Moors Murders), a 2006 series that is graceful in its depiction of true ugliness.

'See No Evil: The Moors Murders' Starts Before the Crimes Became Public

See No Evil: The Moors Murders introduces Myra Hindley (Maxine Peake) and Ian Brady (Sean Harris) in 1964 through Myra's sister, Maureen Smith (Joanne Froggatt), and her husband, David (Matthew McNulty), and the narrative of the series is told through the latter pair. In real life, the public wouldn't be introduced to the pair until 1965, when David led police to Brady's home, where they found the fifth and final victim, 17-year-old Edward Evans.

The horrifying tale begins well before either date, in July 1963. 16-year-old Pauline Reade was lured into coming with Hindley, an acquaintance of hers, to Saddleworth Moor to help find a lost glove. They were met by Brady at the moor, where Reade was sexually assaulted and nearly decapitated by two cuts to the throat. She was buried in a shallow grave, where her remains were left undiscovered until the murderers led police to the site in 1987. The second victim, John Kilbride, 12, was sexually assaulted and strangled by a piece of string in November 1963, after Hindley offered him a ride home from a marketplace in Ashton-under-Lyne. Keith Bennett, also 12, met an identical fate, the third victim of the pair. Like Reade, Bennett wasn't known to be a victim until 1986, when Brady confessed to their murders, but his body is still out on the moor, yet to be discovered.

The killing of the fourth victim, 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey, is particularly chilling, thanks to details about her death, presented in court, found in a suitcase belonging to Brady and Hindley. Per The New York Times, the suitcase contained books on torture and photographs of young Downey, gagged with a scarf and wearing only shoes and socks, in various pornographic poses. The most infamous piece of evidence, and arguably the most sickening, were tape recordings of Downey's murder made by the couple, heard talking on the tape with Downey in the background, crying out for her mother and asking God to help her before she was killed.

'See No Evil: The Moors Murders' Hindley and Brady's Horrors Are Uncovered