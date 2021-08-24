Season 2 of Apple TV+’s See is just around the corner, and the streaming platform dropped on its official YouTube channel a two-minute featurette that gives a first look into the new season, what the cast has to say about the experience of filming the new adventure and what we can expect of the next episodes.

In the new footage from the Apple Original, what’s left of humanity continues hanging on to the hope of getting back their sight. Season 2 will pick up 30 days after the events of the Season 1 finale and will follow Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) as he searches for his daughter in Trivantes.

The featurette has short interviews with Momoa himself, Dave Bautista, Alfre Woodard, Archie Madekwe and writer/executive producer Jonathan Tropper. Momoa promises Season 2 of See will take viewers into a world we’ve never got to experience in the first year and says it’s the best season he’s ever had. The footage reveals more of a world consumed by the cold, tensions getting higher and, of course, lots of swordfights.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ has already renewed the fan-favorite drama series for Season 3. New additions to the cast of Season 2 include Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) and Tamara Tunie (Flight).

See was created by Academy Award nominee Steven Knight, who also created Peaky Blinders and Taboo. In the story, set in a dystopian future, the human race has lost the ability to see and society has to be rebuilt to adapt to this new reality. This includes new strategies to interact, fight, hunt, construct and ultimately survive. Momoa plays Baba Voss, the leader of a tribe that fights for their own lives.

The new season of See premieres on Apple TV+ on August 27. You can see the featurette below:

