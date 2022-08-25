Apple TV’s See is entering its final chapter. Season 3 premieres August 26, and with it begins a war of which explosive proportions we have yet to witness in this post-apocalyptic dystopia. In anticipation of the ultimate confrontation between Payans and Trivantians, we thought it worth going back to recapitulate the events that led up to this impending violent climax.

Baba infiltrates Trivantes

Season 2 picks up with Baba Voss (Jason Momoa), Paris (Alfre Woodard), and Kofun (Archie Madekwe) encroaching upon the city of Trivantes where Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) is secretly being kept by her uncle Edo Voss (Dave Bautista). Baba infiltrates the city by himself, leaving his son and Paris on the outskirts where they will be safer. Once inside, Baba reunites with an old friend, Yakis (Eddie McGee), who tells him that his daughter is probably in a sealed compound known as Base Three.

After crawling his way through a blazing tunnel, Baba is betrayed by the same men he paid to help him. He kills the men but, by this point, the guards already know he’s there. Baba would have likely gotten farther if not for Rockwell (Adrian Groulx), a child of Jerlamarel who possesses sight and gives away his location. Captured and bound, Baba is visited by Edo who shows him no mercy and orders to have him whipped.

In the meantime, Haniwa has been kept as a prisoner and chained to a bed. Gradually, she grows closer to her warden, a Trivantian Lieutenant named Wren (Eden Epstein) who also possesses the ability to see. In an attempt to escape, Haniwa has the opportunity to kill her warden but does not take it, further gaining the other sighted woman’s trust. Later, Wren repays Haniwa by taking her to a secret place of hers, an apartment with no easy access to those without vision. In this apartment, the relationship between the two young women goes a step further, entering the realm of the romantic.

After being whipped for four days straight, Baba is thrown in jail. As fate would have it, Tamacti Jun (Christian Camargo) is being imprisoned in the adjacent cell. The Witchfinder General reveals to Baba not only that he is not yet a widower but also that his wife, Maghra (Hera Hilmar), is royalty.

It all comes to a head soon thereafter. Edo orders that Haniwa be taken to his house, where he’ll have her sexually assaulted to produce sighted children. This does not sit well with Wren who goes to free Baba. He convinces his unexpected savior to release Tamacti as well. Together, Wren and Baba infiltrate Edo’s house. Wren finds and saves Haniwa, and in turn, Haniwa rescues her father from being killed by Edo.

The unlikely quartet manages to reach the Eastern Gate and get to freedom. Wren, however, decides to stay behind, leaving Haniwa with a memento, a necklace which says “forever”.

Pennsa, the New Capital of the Payan Kingdom

Image via Apple TV+

The two royal sisters and their Witchfinders make their way to Pennsa. Passing the city gates, Maghra and Sibeth (Sylvia Hoeks) are led to Lord Harlan’s (Tom Mison) estate. The Queen has Harlan give up his house to her and her sister.

The Witchfinders Toad (Hoon Lee), Frye (Adam Morse) and Dax (Alex Breaux) find Paris and Kofun. Toad lets them know that Maghra is both alive and a princess. Kofun agrees to be brought back to Pennsa, while Paris stays behind to wait for Baba's return. Kofun gradually warms up to Toad, who is more tolerant towards “witches” than the other two. In fact, Frye and Dax end up making an attempt on Kofun’s life, only to be stopped by Toad.

Behind Kofun and his Witchfinder guard, Haniwa, Baba, and Tamacti also make their way to the new capital of the Paya. Along the way, they are reunited with Paris who has been in the company of the Compass, a group of warrior women who protect the sighted.

Queen Kane makes a speech in which she announces that Pennsa is the new capital of the Payan Kingdom and alleges, to Harlan’s and Maghra’s distaste, that Kanzua was destroyed by the Trivantians and that inside her belly is a child that will be born with vision. Neither Harlan nor Maghra are successful in dissuading the Queen from going to war with Trivantes. They inadvertently make, however, the Queen decide that marrying her sister to the Lord of Pennsa would make for a good strategic alliance.

Sibeth has a miscarriage. In her sorrowful rage, she kills both Cora (Jessica Harper) and Boots (Franz Drameh).

The Family is Reunited

Image via Apple TV+

No matter Oloman’s (Dayo Okeniyi) efforts, Jerlamarel’s (Joshua Henry) sight is beyond repair. When Edo comes to visit him, he finds out that the other man no longer possesses the power of vision. This realization prompts Edo to behead Jerlamarel. Before leaving, he assigns Oloman to work under Tormada (David Hewlett), a Trivantian scientist.

Sibeth announces to the upper-class of Pennsa that Maghra and Harlan are not only getting married, but they are doing so soon. Although it’s not something she wants, Maghra believes marrying Harlan is a way to protect her children, so she goes along with it.

What the Payan Princess likely did not expect was for her son to arrive on the day of the ceremony. Although they are glad to see each other again, understandably, Kofun is not pleased to discover his mother is marrying another man. Witnessed by the Payan people but seen solely by Kofun’s disapproving eyes, Harlan and Maghra become husband and wife. That night, Queen Kane makes a striking introduction to Kofun, cleverly sowing the seeds of the fruits she intends to reap.

Due to Baba’s lingering injuries, the small group is forced to stop in the Lakelands, Valier territory. There, “the last of the Alkenny” are reunited with Bow Lion (Yadira Guevara-Prip). Tamacti does not join them, as he is not welcome by the Valier. Instead, the Witchfinder General is left to deal with the guilt brought about by the distant screams of the innocent lives he’s slain.

Even though he did not get any action on his wedding night, Harlan nevertheless asks his brother Kerrigan (Luke Humphrey) to help Maghra by finding Haniwa, whom they still believe to be in Trivantes. However, instead of Haniwa, Harlan is horrified to be brought back his brother’s severed head.

Trivantes reaches out to Paya with an offer of parley. Maghra convinces her sister to allow her to go to the peace talks, instead of opting for the violent alternative. The Queen agrees; however, she also demands a formal apology for "the attack" on Kanzua, leaving Maghra with no other option but to attempt the seemingly impossible.

Baba and the rest of the group arrive in Pennsa. Tamacti secretly goes to reconvene with those among the Witchfinders who are still loyal to him. After making a grand entrance in the royal estate, Baba and Maghra finally find each other again, and the family of four is happily reunited. The joy does not last very long, however, as Lord Harlan appears and introduces himself as Maghra’s husband. As expected, this news does not sit well with Baba.

Later, Maghra also reunites with Tamacti, and together they conspire to dethrone the Queen.

The Diplomatic Summit

Image via AppleTV

Paris wakes up from a premonition that things will go terribly wrong at the peace talks. Haniwa leaves on horseback, intent on warning her parents about the presage’s auguring nightmare.

While packing, Wren, who will be representing Commander Voss at the Summit, is promoted from Lieutenant to Captain by Edo. In Pennsa, Toad has begun training Kofun, instructing him not to rely on his eyes so much. The Queen, using every tactic, including drugs, gets what she wants from Kofun.

Before the peace talks begin, Haniwa arrives and tells her parents about Paris’ premonition. Although they take the warning seriously, they decide to go ahead with the talks as leaving would surely make war an inevitability. The two sides sit down to talk diplomacy; however, an agreement is not reached and the talks end abruptly when Harlan launches at Commander Watts (Michelle Giroux) and makes some provocation regarding his brother's demise. At night, Harlan sets up an off-the-record meeting with Ambassador Scopus (David Eisner), which he, Maghra, and Baba Voss attend.

The Trivantian and Payan side reach an agreement: Trivantes will pretend to apologize to appease the Queen, and Paya will agree to the borders as delineated by the other nation.

Unfortunately, Paris turns out to have been right. Queen Kane sent two assassins to thwart the peace talks, and they succeed in doing so by killing a bunch of soldiers and the Trivantian emissaries, Watts and Scopus. Wren survives and is driven to assume that Haniwa, who spent the night with her, did so as a distraction. Later when confronted with her unlikely survival, Wren is left with no choice but to reveal to Edo she can see.

The War Begins

Image via AppleTV

During a conference in the throne room where Sibeth declares that war is the only path forward, Maghra tells her sister, in front of everyone, that the Witchfinders will not fight for her. It is then that Tamacti reveals himself and lays bare the Queen’s lies. Sibeth is forcefully deposed, and Maghra instated as Queen. Paris stands up and announces that the eldest Kane is with child, saving the life of both the mother and baby.

Tamacti suggests that they make their stand at Greenhill Gap. Although their parents do not like the idea, Haniwa and Kofun insist on going to war, claiming that their sight is an indispensable advantage. Kofun also secretly struggles with the fact that the disgraced Queen is pregnant with his child.

The Witchfinder General dissuades Maghra from going to the battlefield. Although she is no longer joining in the battle, Maghra sends her troops to war with an inspiring and honest speech. Before the army leaves, Paris gets Toad to come with her on a necessary trip.

Two assassins sent by Edo attempt to assassinate Maghra. Thanks to Harlan, who comes to her rescue and gets injured in the process, the new Queen lives another day.

The Payan troops reach Greenhill Gap before the Trivantians. When the enemy army arrives, Haniwa convinces her father to allow her to go to the other side to announce that Queen Kane has been deposed. Haniwa meets with Wren, and although they reach an understanding, there is nothing to be done to stop the battle.

The Trivantian battalion advances and the Payans take refuge inside the fortress where they are prepared to make their stand. Things begin to look up for the Payans when the hidden tribes, guided by Paris and Toad, arrive at Greenhill Gap to “stand with Baba Voss.”

When Maghra asks, Sibeth is more than happy to tell her who the father of her child is. Unsurprisingly, Maghra is livid, even though she cannot bring herself to fully believe her sister is telling the truth.

The Payans use every trick at their disposal to try to get the upper hand on the larger force. Toad once again saves Kofun’s life but is killed soon thereafter. Baba puts into motion their last strategy: breaking the ice underneath the Trivantian army’s feet, thus, swinging the battle in their favor.

The eldest Voss brother goes to meet his younger sibling on a bridge. Baba tries to reason with Edo, but the Commander is unwilling to listen. The two fiercely duke it out. Left with no other choice, Baba ends up fatally stabbing his brother. As he lay dying in a grieving Baba’s arms, Edo finally listens to the true reason behind his father’s murder.

Haniwa says her farewells to Wren, who could not be persuaded to leave behind her family in Trivantes. Kofun rebukes his sister for letting the Trivantian Captain leave.

The survivors return to Pennsa. Maghra greets her family with tears and open arms. She makes Tamacti the High General of the Payan army. However, many among the Witchfinders are not pleased with the current state of things, and they turn their backs on their General.

One morning before Maghra wakes up, Baba leaves the capital. Paris goes to check up on Sibeth and her unborn baby. The vengeful woman slits the presage’s throat, announcing her intention of not letting anyone take her child away.