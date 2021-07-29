Apple TV+ has debuted the full Season 2 trailer and a new synopsis for the post-apocalyptic drama series See, which stars Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Alfre Woodard. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere next month, Apple TV+ also confirmed that the show had been renewed for Season 3. The eight-episode second season will premiere on August 27 with the first episode, with new episodes releasing weekly on Friday.

Season 2 picks up with our lead, Baba Voss (Momoa), who fights to keep his family out of the war brewing on the horizon. The situation becomes more complicated when his estranged brother, Edo (Bautista), arrives on the scene seemingly intent on making Baba suffer — and having a personal hand in taking away everything his brother loves. Additionally, with the rise of sighted children being born, it appears that those who have vision might end up having the power.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘See’ Season 2 Trailer Has Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Ready to Fight

Joining Momoa, Bautista, and Woodard in Season 2 are new series regulars to the cast, including Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) and Tamara Tunie (Flight). See also stars Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, and Yadira Guevara-Prip.

The second season of See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Season 2 of See will premiere August 27 on Apple TV+. The complete first season of See is streaming now. Watch the new Season 2 trailer below:

Here's the new synopsis for See Season 2:

“See” is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season two, Baba Voss (Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.

KEEP READING: The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Why 'Without Limits' Is the Forgotten Olympics Drama That Deserves to Be on Your Watchlist The 1998 drama about iconic long-distance runner Steve Prefontaine has languished in undeserved obscurity for too long.

Read Next