Following an explosive Season 3 premiere that brought viewers back into the universe of See, Collider can exclusively reveal a clip ahead of the show's second episode that drops a bombshell on Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) regarding his family. The return of the series has brought danger and terror into his world as the Trivantians look to perfect an explosive new weapon that would allow them to crush cities and armies in an instant. When he rushes back to warn his family of the danger, however, he realizes that he has one more member to worry about amidst the chaos.

Titled "Watch Out for the Wolves," the second episode debuts on Friday, September 2 and, per the description, it will see Maghra (Hera Hilmar) deciding the fate of the Witchfinders under her rule while Wren stages an escape. However, the new clip from the episode shows Baba's return to Pennsa and his reunion with Maghra where he, for the first time, meets baby Wolffe.

Plenty has unfolded since Baba left his family behind to isolate the woods, and he finally learns about his grandchild and the unfortunate truth about its parentage. Discovering that the child is Kofun's (Archie Madekwe) and that the mother was none other than Sibith (Sylvia Hoeks) was, understandably, a lot for Baba to take in. The horrid reveals don't stop there for poor Baba, as he angrily asks where Paris (Alfre Woodard) is, yet the tense music and the silence of Maghra tease that he's about to find out in the worst way possible what Sibith did to her at the end of last season. It leaves Baba in a complicated place, balancing not only the looming danger but the drama shaking his family to its core.

RELATED:'See' Season 2 Recap Ahead of Season 3

See Season 3 marks the end of the post-apocalyptic saga and the show has only gotten better since it released its first season in 2019. Taking place 256 days after the battle of Greenhill Gap and after Baba struck down his brother and nemesis Edo Voss, this final outing sees the tentative peace between the Trivantians and Payans disrupted once more as the Trivantians deploy their new, extremely destructive weapon on the world. Coming out of a dramatic Season 2 finale, it's a tough season ahead for the Voss family as Maghra struggles in her new role after deposing Sibith and Kofun continues trying to come to terms with being a father to his disgraced aunt's child. All the while, Baba is drawn back into the fight one last time.

See Season 3 boasts a strong ensemble cast headed by the returning Momoa, Hilmar, Madekwe, and Hoeks alongside Christian Camargo, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn. Jonathan Tropper returns as showrunner on the series, fresh off of serving as a writer on The Adam Project, and he executive produces with Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, and Anders Engström.

See Season 3 continues on September 2. Check out the exclusive clip below to see Baba's reaction to meeting his grandchild: