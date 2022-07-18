Jason Momoa returns for the third and final season of AppleTV+’s See, a science fiction drama set in a post-apocalyptic dystopia where humankind lost the ability to see. The first season was released on the streaming platform on November 1, 2019, with the second season premiering two years later on August 27, 2021.

Joining Momoa is a lineup of star-studded actors, including Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) and Christian Camargo (Dexter). The series is written by Steven Knight, the man behind the BAFTA-nominated show Peaky Blinders, and is executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire).

Following up on the events of Season 2, we can expect Season 3 to provide a resolution to the events of See’s previous seasons.

Watch the Official Trailer for See Season 3

In Season 3, See takes us back to the primitive future, specifically a year after Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his brother slash ultimate nemesis Edo Voss (Dave Bautista). Afterward, Baba Voss parts ways with his family and continues to spend the rest of his life living remotely in the forest. But his peace is disturbed when a Trivantian scientist invents sighted weaponry that could potentially bring the downfall of humankind. Again, Baba Voss has no other choice but to go back to his village and protect his tribe from the evil that ensues.

When Will See Season 3 Be Released?

Per the show’s announcement in June 2022, Season 3 of See is scheduled to premiere on AppleTV+ on August 26, 2022.

How Many Episodes Will See Season 3 Have?

Just like its first two seasons, See Season 3 will air eight episodes. Each episode is released weekly, with the first episode on August 26, 2022, and the season finale on October 14, 2022. Make sure you mark these dates down on your calendar.

What Is See Season 3 About?

See begins in the early twenty-first century, when audiences are introduced to a deadly virus that wiped out a huge majority of humankind. As a result, only less than two million people made it out alive, but their survival comes with a cost. The remaining survivors have unfortunately lost their sense of sight, and so do their distant descendants. Fast-forward to a couple of centuries later, society has adapted to their blindness and picked up new ways to become contributing members of their respective communities. Humans have learned how to build homes, hunt for food, and socially interact without depending on sight. However, the idea of vision becomes a myth, and mentioning it alone is regarded as heresy.

The show primarily focuses on Baba Voss (Momoa), who is the fearless chief of the Alkenny Tribe with the blood of a true, blue warrior. One day, his mountainous tribe is in for a surprise when a pregnant woman Maghra Kane (Hilmar) seeks refuge with the Alkenny. Unable to father children, Baba Voss decides to marry Maghra and adopts her children as his own. Meanwhile, Jerlamarel (Joshua Henry), the children’s biological children, is on the run from Queen Sibeth Kane (Sylvia Hoeks), the Queen of the Payan kingdom.

Ruthless and merciless, the Queen will murder anyone who spreads the heresy of being sighted. Word of Jerlamarel and his children spreads quickly, prompting a massive witch hunt for him and his offspring. It’s up to Baba Voss to keep his tribe and his family protected from the threats of the Queen’s army. In the second season of See, Baba Voss goes head-to-head with his younger brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), who seeks vengeance against Baba. Edo just so conveniently happens to be the Commander General of the Trivantian army, Payan’s rival kingdom.

Where Can You Stream Previous Seasons of See?

New to the show? You can check out the first two seasons of See exclusively on AppleTV+ before you start on Season 3.

Who’s in the Cast of See Season 3?

Momoa plays the leading chief of the Alkenny Tribe, Baba Voss. He is the husband to Maghra (Hilmar), the older brother of Edo (Bautista), and the father to his adopted children (born out of Maghra’s pregnancy with Jerlamarel (Henry)). Joining Momoa in this show are cast members Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Olivia Cheng, Michael Raymond-James, Trieste Kelly Dunn, David Hewlett, Eden Epstein, and Nesta Cooper.

Staying true to the nature of its show, See has gained positive recognition for having an inclusive cast and crew featuring people who are either bling or have vision impairment. Recognized for its representation, See won the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020, followed by a nomination in the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Will There Be a See Season 4?

Unfortunately, there won’t be Season 4 of See. The show announced in June 2022 that Season 3 is See’s last season. Although news of the final season was just recently announced, the end of the show doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Back in November 2021, executive producer Jonathan Tropper went to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to the show’s cast and crew:

“Wrapping a season of production is always emotional - like moving out of a home full of family and memories. Wrapping two back to back seasons even more so. I took the first picture here what feels like a lifetime ago- Feb 4, 2020, the very first day of shooting season 2 of See - all of us going about our day, business-as-usual, no masks, no tests, with no inkling of the brewing storm. The second picture was on set last week, Oct 27, 2021, one of the very last shooting days of Season 3, where we were actually and metaphorically blowing things to smithereens. Today we shot our last shot- a simple blue screen insert of this beautiful baby. In between, the world changed and our lives changed with it, but we somehow still managed to shoot two seasons (16 episodes) of this gigantic show. In the end, even with all the new protocols and restrictions, the work is still the work, and for that we are all eternally grateful. The journey, as always, is really about the people you come to know and love along the way. This was a smart, funny, compassionate, weatherproof crew and cast who did their jobs with pride and good humor that made our set a consistently warm and happy place during a difficult time. Sending my love and gratitude to my entire #See family.”

See might have come to an end, but viewers can expect to see Momoa more on Apple TV+ in the future. The Aquaman star is set to headline an upcoming show called Chief of War. The actor will star, write, and executive produce the project. Chief of War marks Momoa’s debut as a writer.