Today at Storytellers of Apple TV+ panel at San Diego Comic-Com, Apple TV+ released a brand-new trailer for third and final season of their post-apocalyptic series See. The conclusion of the Jason Momoa-starring series will be kicking off on the streaming service on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see, the third season and final season of the Apple TV+ series will pick up a year after Baba Voss (Momoa) was finally able to defeated his nemesis and brother Edo. Having said goodbye to his family, he has decided to live remotely in the forest. Voss is forced to return to Paya in order to save his tribe when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity. The brand-new trailer opens with Voss living his new comfortable life before transitioning to show off this new weaponry, with the destruction power being put on full display as it leaves entire towns and cities as nothing but rubble. The trailer teases the season building to an all-out war, a war that Voss has no choice to take part in, with the ending of the trailer showing him battling against several enemy soldiers.

The series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision and has been honored for its representation of the visually impaired, winning the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020. See was also recognized this year with an NAACP Image Awards nomination for star Alfre Woodard in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘See’ Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Jonathan Tropper serves as showrunner on the series as well as an executive producer. In addition to Momoa, the ensemble cast of See season 3 includes Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn. Alongside Trooper, executive producers on the series are Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, and Anders Engström. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

The third and final season of See will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 26 with its first episode arriving on the streaming service followed by new episodes airing weekly. Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of the series ahead of the final season's premiere right now as the first two seasons are streaming globally on Apple TV+ You can check out the trailer for the upcoming season down below. Stay tuned to Collider for news coming out of SDCC 2022.