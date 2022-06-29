Apple TV+ has announced the release date of the third and final season of their post-apocalyptic series See. The conclusion of the Jason Momoa-starring series will be kicking off on the streaming service on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The third and final season will consist of eight episodes in total, with the first episode set to premiere on August 26, with new episodes airing weekly, every Friday. See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see and season three picks up almost a year after Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis and brother Edo and said goodbye to his family to live remotely in the forest. Voss is forced to return to Paya in order to save his tribe when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity. The series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision and has been honored for its representation of the visually impaired, winning the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020. See was also recognized this year with an NAACP Image Awards nomination for star Alfre Woodard in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” said showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper. "Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

In addition to Tropper, See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, and Anders Engström . The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Starring alongside Momoa in the third season of See is an ensemble cast that includes Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

The third and final season of See will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 26 with its first episode arriving on the streaming service followed by new episodes airing weekly. You can check out the trailer for upcoming season down below: