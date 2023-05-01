Prepare for your up-close meeting with terror’s spawn when Seed of Chucky arrives on 4K UHD and Blu-ray in a special collector’s edition on July 27. As campy as they come, the release of Don Mancini’s star-studded 2004 title will come with an exclusive poster featuring the original theatrical artwork – a perfect addition to your horror collection. As of right now, no special features have been disclosed but they’re expected to be rolled out at a later date.

Like its predecessor, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky continued to push the franchise beyond the realm of horror, blending a comedic edge with the gruesome murders committed by the titular doll and his girlfriend. Picking up 6 years following the events of Bride of Chucky, the film introduces audiences to Glen (Billy Boyd), the child of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly). After having horrific nightmares, Glen travels to Hollywood where they resurrect their parents, unknowingly setting off a chain of brutal events.

While Tilly and Dourif returned for their iconic roles, the film also saw notable performances from the legendary John Waters, rapper Redman, and S Club 7 member Hannah Spearritt. Although the first handful of films from the Child’s Play franchise were strictly horror, the tone began to shift with Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky with Mancini playing up the ridiculousness of his crass slasher. However, the filmmaker would eventually shift back to that dark edge for his next films, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, both of which introduced new characters into the mayhem.

What's Next for Chucky?

As for the world beyond the big screen, Mancini was able to give his tiny terror a series adaptation when USA Network and SYFY picked up Chucky. Now heading into its third season, the show introduced even more fresh blood while catching audiences up with the goings-on of legacy characters like Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) and Kyle (Christine Elise). The show’s hit second season took place in a Catholic school with a multitude of Good Guy Dolls wreaking havoc on the group of teens played by Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson.

While audiences await the next chapter in Chucky’s story via the show’s third season, they can catch the behind-the-scenes tale of the franchise in Living with Chucky. Directed by Kyra Elise Gardner, the daughter of special effects artist and puppeteer Tony Gardner, the documentary does a deep dive into the Child’s Play universe, focusing on the team that has become a family over the last several decades.

Check out a trailer for Seed of Chucky below and add the 4K UHD collector’s edition to your collection when it arrives on July 27.