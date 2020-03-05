‘Seek’ Trailer Teases the New Rian Johnson-Approved SXSW Horror Short

Horror shorts are always an exciting space to keep an eye on up-an-coming genre filmmakers, and today brings a trailer for Seek, one of the new shorts heading to SXSW — and it has some pretty dang high-profile seals of approval. “Well crafted top to bottom. Creepy, effective, and beautiful,” reads a quote from Rian Johnson in the trailers opening moments, with Annabelle Comes Home filmmaker Gary Dauberman adding “Seek is unnerving, imaginative and best of all scary.”

The short comes from director/co-writer Aaron Morgan and co-writer/producer Eric Vespe ( a friend of the site who you may know from his film writing and, in fact, if the No Time to Die delay has you down, you can celebrate your 007 favs with his Collider ranking of all the Bond films.) Set during a mid-road trip bathroom break, the horror short finds two estranged sisters squaring off against a mischievous spirit called the Lonely Child in a dark and dreary roadside bathroom.

“To me, the ultimate evil is seeing people as things,” Morgan told THR. ” and so if someone like the Lonely Child is a thing and you threw them away or did something horrible to advance yourself, the Lonely Child is the thing that comes back and says, ‘Hey, remember me? Remember what you did? Maybe you’ve gotten away with this for too long now.'”

The short will have its debut at SXSW on Saturday, March 14. Check out the trailer and the spooky-ass key art by JC Richard below and stay tuned for more of the latest from SXSW in the coming weeks.

Here’s the official synopsis for Seek: