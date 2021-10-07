Back in 2020, director Aaron Morgan and writer Eric Vespe released their horror short Seek to a swell of praise from industry brass and film festivals alike. Rian Johnson called it "Well crafted top to bottom. Creepy, effective, and beautiful." Seek made a splash in the festival circuit, picking up various awards at several different festivals, and now, the acclaimed short is available to watch online.

Seek stars Allisyn Snyder and Clare Grant as sisters Heidi and Jordan who take a detour to a nearby, rundown rest stop to use its bathroom. It quickly takes a turn for the worst as its denizen forces the sisters to play a game. It's a chilling setup that takes a classic children's game and turns it terrifying. The short also includes some excellent practical effects done by two-time Academy Award nominee Arjen Tuiten (Wonder, Pan's Labyrinth, Ghostbusters: Afterlife). Steve Agee and Sarah Anne Williams are there as well with Williams voicing the mysterious resident of the bathroom.

Morgan and Vespe have teamed up for projects in the past with their Lovecraftian horror The Home and the beautifully gory No Way Out releasing back in 2011. Morgan has also worked on other short films including Blind in 2004. In a press release, Morgan shared his gratitude towards the crew for developing the short and expressed his desire for an expanded world around Seek. He stated:

I was inspired to make “SEEK” after going on a road trip and seeing all the rundown and shuttered rest stops out in the middle of nowhere. My imagination ran wild with the possibilities of what could be dwelling inside the bones of these long-forgotten structures. “SEEK” is a small part of a larger mythology. The goal is to expand this world into a feature to tell the full, and terrifying, story of the Lonely Child. I’m proud of our incredibly talented crew thattirelessly worked at the top of their craft to bring this short to you. From all of us, thank you for watching.

Check out the short film below to help get in the mood for the spooky season.

