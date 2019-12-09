Southeastern Film Critics Association Selects ‘Parasite’ as the Year’s Best Film

The Southeastern Film Critics Association announced their year-end awards this morning, and the top prize went to Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. The terrific thriller also picked up awards for Best Foreign-Language Film and Best Original Screenplay.
This is my first year as the President of SEFCA, which is an incredible honor when you consider the organization has been around for more than a quarter of a century, long before I was even working as a professional film critic. It’s been a joy to work alongside my fellow SEFCA members, and I’m overjoyed that they voted Parasite as the best movie of 2019. It’s a choice that speaks well to how our membership not only appreciates world cinema, but also recognizes a picture that’s going to have a lasting impact with its sharp cultural critiques and artistic merit.
Other winners included Adam Driver for Best Actor for Marriage Story, Renee Zellweger for Best Actress for Judy, Brad Pitt as Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. As you can see below with our full list of winners, SEFCA voters managed to spread out their recognition and didn’t simply pile it all on to one or two movies.
Check out the full list of winners below
TOP 10 FILMS
- Parasite
- The Irishman
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Jojo Rabbit
- Little Women
- The Farewell
- Uncut Gems
- Ford v Ferrari
BEST ACTOR
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Runner-Up: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
BEST ACTRESS
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Runner-Up: Lupita Nyong’o, Us
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Runner-Up: Joe Pesci, The Irishman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Runner-Up: Florence Pugh, Little Women
BEST ENSEMBLE
Knives Out
Runner-Up: The Irishman
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Runner-Up: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite
Runner-Up: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Runner-Up: Greta Gerwig, Little Women
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Apollo 11
Runner-Up: American Factory
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite
Runner-Up: Pain and Glory
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Toy Story 4
Runner-Up: I Lost My Body
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, 1917
Runner-Up: Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
THE GENE WYATT AWARD FOR FILM THAT BEST EVOKES THE SPIRIT OF THE SOUTH
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Runner-Up: Just Mercy