Southeastern Film Critics Association Selects ‘Parasite’ as the Year’s Best Film

0

The Southeastern Film Critics Association announced their year-end awards this morning, and the top prize went to Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. The terrific thriller also picked up awards for Best Foreign-Language Film and Best Original Screenplay.

This is my first year as the President of SEFCA, which is an incredible honor when you consider the organization has been around for more than a quarter of a century, long before I was even working as a professional film critic. It’s been a joy to work alongside my fellow SEFCA members, and I’m overjoyed that they voted Parasite as the best movie of 2019. It’s a choice that speaks well to how our membership not only appreciates world cinema, but also recognizes a picture that’s going to have a lasting impact with its sharp cultural critiques and artistic merit.

Other winners included Adam Driver for Best Actor for Marriage Story, Renee Zellweger for Best Actress for Judy, Brad Pitt as Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. As you can see below with our full list of winners, SEFCA voters managed to spread out their recognition and didn’t simply pile it all on to one or two movies.

Check out the full list of winners below, and for our past winners, click over to sefca.net.

TOP 10 FILMS

Parasite The Irishman Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood Marriage Story 1917 Jojo Rabbit Little Women The Farewell Uncut Gems Ford v Ferrari

BEST ACTOR

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Runner-Up: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Runner-Up: Lupita Nyong’o, Us

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Runner-Up: Joe Pesci, The Irishman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Runner-Up: Florence Pugh, Little Women

BEST ENSEMBLE

Knives Out

Runner-Up: The Irishman

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Runner-Up: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite

Runner-Up: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Runner-Up: Greta Gerwig, Little Women



BEST DOCUMENTARY

Apollo 11

Runner-Up: American Factory

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite

Runner-Up: Pain and Glory

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Toy Story 4

Runner-Up: I Lost My Body

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, 1917

Runner-Up: Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood



THE GENE WYATT AWARD FOR FILM THAT BEST EVOKES THE SPIRIT OF THE SOUTH

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Runner-Up: Just Mercy