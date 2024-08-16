The Big Picture Eternal Champions adaptation will feature a high-stakes tournament with historical figures resurrected by a cosmic being.

Derek Connolly, the screenwriter behind Jurassic World, is set to adapt Sega’s 1993 fighting game Eternal Champions into a feature film. Skydance has tapped Connolly for the project, which revolves around a cosmic being known as the Eternal Champion who resurrects historical figures for a high-stakes tournament. The winner gets a second chance at life to save Earth, while the others return to their fates. Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Toru Nakahara (known for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise), this adaptation is poised to bring the game’s unique storyline to a new audience. Connolly, who has also worked on Detective Pikachu and the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie, and has a story credit on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is expected to infuse the film with the same energy that made the game a cult classic.

Skydance is clearly keen to tap into the success of video game adaptations, especially after the recent successes of films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which broke box office records, and Uncharted, which proved the appeal of bringing beloved game franchises to theaters, with sequels in the works for both. These films have shown that with the right approach, video game adaptations can draw in large audiences and become major hits. By bringing Eternal Champions to the big screen, Skydance aims to ride this wave and capture the growing demand for quality gaming adaptations.

What is 'Eternal Champions' About?

Eternal Champions is a fighting game developed and published by Sega, released for the Sega Genesis in 1993. The game is set in a dystopian future where the Eternal Champion, a powerful entity, brings together nine deceased fighters from different time periods. Each fighter is given a chance to compete in a deadly tournament, with the winner earning the opportunity to return to life and prevent their untimely death, thus altering history for the better.

The game features a unique roster of characters, each with their own backstory, fighting style, and special moves. It was praised for its deep mechanics, including a robust combo system, environmental fatalities called "Overkills," and a darker, more mature tone compared to other fighting games of the era.

Though it had a strong following, Eternal Champions is often remembered for its difficulty and complex controls, which made it both a challenging and rewarding experience for players. The game spawned a few sequels and adaptations but remained a cult classic rather than achieving widespread popularity. Stay tuned to Collider for more.