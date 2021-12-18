Nintendo Switch Online continues to expand on its collection of retro games. Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II were all added to the Sega Genesis virtual console expansion as part of the online service's latest update. All five titles of 16-bit goodness will be available right away if you've purchased the expansion and have the app installed.

ToeJam & Earl and Altered Beast headline the update, bringing two of Genesis' most beloved classics to the modern consoles. ToeJam & Earl is a cult-classic action game that, over time, has garnered a legendary status for its satire 80's and early 90's culture and excellent co-op gameplay as well as the random level generation that made it one of the earliest entries in the now common roguelike genre. Altered Beast, meanwhile, was a launch title for the Genesis that put players in the shoes (or fur) of a resurrected Roman centurion with the power to transform into a humanoid beast. It's a classic arcade-style beat 'em up that can also be played with a friend.

This latest update adds a lot of variety to Nintendo Switch Online's Genesis catalog. Dynamite Headdy adds a bizarre platformer to the selection while Sword of Vermilion brings in a classic action RPG. One of the more interesting additions this time around is Thunder Force II, a classic scrolling space shooter that hasn't been re-released in the U.S. since it was ported to the Sega Saturn, making the Nintendo Switch one of the only official ways to play the game.

Image via Sega

RELATED: 'System Shock' Remake Coming in 2022

All of this and more comes as a part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which gives access to the Genesis titles and Nintendo 64 classics alongside the typical online benefits of a normal Nintendo subscription and the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Moreover, online play has been added to these classic titles, meaning couch co-op is no longer required to jam or beat 'em up with friends.

All five titles are available now so long as you have the expansion. It costs $49.99 per year for a single membership in order to get access to the classic N64 and Genesis games.

Tim McGraw on ‘1883,’ Taylor Sheridan’s Scripts, and Why He Wanted to Be Part of the 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series He also talks about why he’s so excited for people to see his wife’s (Faith Hill) performance on the show.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email