SEGA sure thought of an exciting way to celebrate the 2021 Tokyo Olympics - but this time Mario and Sonic are getting to take a break. The company released a video highlighting their recently released video game, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game, and SEGA has decided to add to their Olympic series by adding a realistic touch.

The game features 18 multiplayer games that focus on bringing fun Olympic competitions home. From tennis to basketball to boxing, the game really gives a sense of freedom to allow gamers to choose and compete in their favorite sports. Multiplayer supports 2 players locally or up to 8 players in online mode. Competitions also give gamers the chance to compete for the top spot on global leaderboards through its ranking system. Players will also have the chance to create their own in-game experience by customizing their avatar’s skills and picking out the right outfit for the occasion. Whether that means dressing up as a pirate or astronaut, no judgment here.

Image via Sega of America

RELATED: ‘Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game’ Now Available With Sonic the Hedgehog As Playable Character

SEGA’s new highlight video really showcased the competitive spirit the game has to offer, featuring clips of in-game avatars competing in a variety of sport events fans can choose from, which includes swimming, ping pong, volleyball, baseball, rugby, and more. Looks like real-life Olympians aren’t the only ones able to compete for that precious Gold during this time!

The good news is that gamers don’t have to wait to get in on the excitement of the competitive atmosphere. Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 – The Official Video Game is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Check out the new Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 – The Official Video Game clip below.

KEEP READING: ‘Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania’ Remaster Gets New Trailer and Release Date

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Free Guy' Social Reactions Call It the Biggest Surprise of the Summer Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

Read Next