Seinfeld is often regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms of all-time, and for good reason. Although comedy shows like I Love Lucy and Leave It To Beaver were iconic in their day, Seinfeld created the notion of a modern show about the everyday lives of people living in New York City. Ironically, the “show about nothing” gave viewers more than enough reason to invest in the adventures of Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) each week for nine seasons.

Although many of the dilemmas that the show created were very relatable to audiences, Seinfeld often tackled some very unusual storylines, some of which were borderline surreal. The four leads were constantly able to prove to audiences why they were met with such unfortunate luck over time. Here are the ten strangest episodes of Seinfeld, ranked.

10 “The Trip”

Season 4, Episodes 1-2

Seinfeld truly began to find its voice in the fourth season, as it largely focused on George and Jerry trying to write a sitcom that could take their respective careers to the next level. While the focus on struggling artists was an interesting angle that gave the show more focus, Seinfeld got off to a very strange start in the fourth episode with the two-part premiere “The Trip,” in which Kramer is mistaken for a serial killer.

The notion of Kramer being accused of a crime is inherently funny, as he has consistently proven to be one of the most unpredictable characters on the series. Although seeing Kramer react to the news is hilarious in its own right, seeing George consider the possibility that he actually might be guilty makes the episode even more bizarre than it would have been otherwise.

9 “The Contest”

Season 4, Episode 11

“The Contest” just might be the funniest episode of Seinfeld, as it is still very shocking that the show was able to air on NBC without any censorship, as television ratings were far stricter in the era before prestige television really took off. After getting into a heated debate, Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer start a contest to determine who can go the longest without sexually pleasuring themselves.

“The Contest” is strange because it isn’t raunchy, and cuts away from any moments that could be explicit to avoid any censorship backlash. It was relatively shocking to see a show like Seinfeld tackle such intimate subjects in such an oblique manner; “The Contest” is certainly one of the show’s boldest attempts at reinventing what a comedy show could look like in a modern context, and evidence of how ahead of his time Larry David was as a writer.

8 “The Junior Mint”

Season 4, Episode 20

“The Junior Mint” has some of the darkest jokes in all of Seinfeld, as the series was never afraid to tackle subjects that could potentially be deemed as offensive. After Jerry and Kramer attend the surgery of a man, the misplacement of a Junior Mint candy forces them to consider what consequences telling the truth will lead to; George begs them to not save the man’s life so that he can benefit, and even claims “what gives you the right to play God?” in one uproarious moment.

“The Junior Mint” revealed that Kramer was capable of causing chaos in any different scenario, and showed that George’s level of greed truly had no capacity. Although Seinfeld is a show that has aged very well when compared to modern sitcoms, “The Junior Mint” is one episode in which it is hard not to both laugh and cringe at the same time.

7 “The Puffy Shirt”

Season 5, Episode 2

“The Puffy Shirt” was a prophetic episode in how it analyzed celebrity culture, as David wrote several episodes about the way that talk shows work that seemingly predicted the way late night shows are run today. Jerry is forced to wear a partially ugly shirt while giving a television interview, and is subjected to ridicule in the aftermath. In many ways, this analysis of the way that the media latches on to embarrassing moments involving celebrities felt like it was the genesis of the premise of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The sight gag of Jerry wearing the puffy shirt is one of the show’s best laughs, as Seinfeld’s strange facial reactions are enough to sell the joke. Nonetheless, Seinfeld was able to take this seemingly simple premise and take it to the extreme, as Kramer’s obsession with the shirt ends up taking the episode in an even wilder direction.

6 “The Marine Biologist”

Season 5, Episode 14

“The Marine Biologist” is one of the best episodes about George, as Alexander was able to give some hilarious insights into just how hilariously unlucky his romantic life was. George is nearly able to convince his new love interest Diane (Rosalind Allen) that he is a real marine biologist after saving the life of a whale whose blowhole was obstructed by a golf ball hit by Kramer; however, George’s desire to tell the truth results in Diane dumping him immediately.

One of the most consistently strange aspects of Seinfeld is how the series always returns to the status quo, even when it appears that one of the leads is truly evolving. Although it briefly seemed like George was turning his life around, an odd blunder on his part led him to once be on his own, hoping to find a connection.

5 “The Jimmy”

Season 6, Episode 19

Seinfeld has some of the best guest stars in any comedy show, and featured a particularly hilarious supporting actor in “The Jimmy” thanks to Anthony Starke. He appears as a friend of Jerry’s who constantly refers to himself in the third person, which makes George and the rest of the gang increasingly agitated after they start regularly playing basketball together. Jimmy’s inability to understand why what he is saying is wrong, and Jerry’s confusion as a result, leads to many moments of surreal humor.

Seinfeld is great at looking at awkward moments of human interaction, but Jimmy’s particular streak of breaking grammatical rules is certainly one of the oddest. The episode is also strange because of the guest role by Bryan Cranston, who co-stars as a dentist who is particularly smitten with Elaine long before he became an icon in Breaking Bad.

4 “The Soup Nazi”

Season 7, Episode 6

Seinfeld introduced one of its most beloved characters in “The Soup Nazi,” which featured Larry Thomas as the cook at a beloved new soup restaurant who imposes strict policies on his customers. Although Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer are all exhilarated by the possibility of having delicious soup, they find it increasingly difficult to attend the restaurant without being verbally berated and insulted. In addition to taking a look at New York’s dining culture, “The Soup Nazi” showed that George and Jerry were willing to risk personal embarrassment for the sake of food.

Thomas gives a hilariously intense performance that easily ranks among the best Seinfeld villains, as he seems to genuinely terrify George and Jerry when they are just trying to get their soup without causing a conflict. Thomas’ performance was met with such critical acclaim from Seinfeld fans that he eventually reprized his role in the show’s ninth and final season.

3 “The Invitations”

Season 7, Episode 22

“The Invitations” made a surprisingly dark twist to the show that put an abrupt end to the romantic storyline between George and his girlfriend Susan (Heidi Swedberg), who had been introduced in the fourth season. Even though Alexander and Swedberg didn’t get along on the set of the show, the two characters were expected to get married; however, “The Invitations” took a drastic direction when Susan is surprisingly killed.

“The Invitations” is dark by even Seinfeld’s standards, as George’s anxieties about being a married man result in a very strange way of killing the tension. Seinfeld would ultimately deal with this plot point when a charity formed in Susan’s honor is created in the next season, but the death of a main character under such odd circumstances is without a doubt one of the strangest creative choices that the show ever made.

2 “The Bizarro Jerry”

Season 8, Episode 3

Jerry’s obsession with the DC comic book character of Superman is one of Seinfeld’s funniest recurring gags, even though the show was released during a time in which comic books movies were not at the height of popular culture dominance in the same way that they are now. In “The Bizarro Jerry,” Jerry begins to study the actions of Elaine’s ex-boyfriend Kevin (Tim McKay), who seems to do everything in the exact opposite way that he does; this leads Jerry to make an extended comparison between their relationship and Superman’s dynamic with the comic book villain known as “Bizarro.”

The deep comic book references were a novelty for Seinfeld, indicating that the show’s writers had done their research when it came to the DC universe. The strange and oddly aggressive performance from McKay only makes this odd episode more unusual.

1 “The Finale”

Season 9, Episode 22

Seinfeld has one of the most divisive series finales of all-time, as David even went out of his way to “apologize” for the way that the last episode concluded with the final installment of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Although audiences were expecting to see Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer find some sort of happy wrap up, “The Finale” ends with them stuck in jail for the various crimes that they each committed over the course of nine seasons.

“The Finale” was a slap in the face for fans that wanted a simple conclusion, as it does not absolve Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer for the terrible things that they have done. While it may have been reviewed disfavorably when it first aired, “The Finale” stands out as a particularly clever (if quite unusual) way of wrapping up a show that meant a lot to many people.

