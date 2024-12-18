Seinfeld fans can get the best gift of their lives this holiday season. According to Deadline, a special edition 4K UHD box set containing the entirety of the series has been released — and you can already pre-order it for Festivus! The box set was launched just in time for this month's celebrations, and to remember the fact that Seinfeld premiered thirty-five years ago. Two editions of the product are currently available online. One of them features every episode of the series on regular Blu-ray discs that come in a 1.78 format. The other one is the special 4K UHD version of the box set.

While every episode of Seinfeld is available on the box set, fans are getting a couple of surprises with the release. Special features, deleted scenes, and commentaries from the people behind the show make this box set the ultimate gift for Seinfeld fans. The box set comes at an estimated price of $249.99 USD. More than two decades after the acclaimed comedy came to a close, audiences have the opportunity to revisit their favorite moments from the story in a completely new fashion.

Seinfeld followed Jerry Seinfeld as a fictional version of himself, George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) as they tried to fall in love and succeed at their jobs in New York City. Unlike Friends and other popular television series from around the same time, Seinfeld set itself apart with its more relaxed tone and narratives. The comedy wasn't about a long story coming to an end. Seinfeld was centered around the meaningless dread and fun of daily life. The comedy's unique sense of humor has caused it to stand the test of time with audiences from all over the world.

Where Is the Cast of 'Seinfeld' Now?

More than two decades after the final episode of Seinfeld was aired, the main cast of the series is busy with a wide variety of projects. Julia Louis-Dreyfus will soon continue her journey across the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the ruthless Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Jerry Seinfeld recently worked on the development of his latest directorial effort, Unfrosted. Jason Alexander is set to appear in next year's The Electric State, the upcoming science fiction adventure directed by the Russo brothers.

The special edition Seinfeld 4K UHD box set is now available for purchase online. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

