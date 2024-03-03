The Big Picture Seinfeld featured future Hollywood stars as one-episode love interests, not already established celebrities.

Seinfeld had traditional celebrity cameos like Marisa Tomei and Keith Hernandez, leading to wacky storylines.

Celebrity cameos added to Seinfeld 's absurdity, making the show memorable and beloved today.

Celebrity cameos are common in sitcoms of the past and present – Carrie Fisher in The Big Bang Theory, Prince in New Girl, Taraji P. Henson in Abbott Elementary, and so many more – but no series did celebrity cameos quite like Seinfeld. Throughout its nine seasons and 180 episodes, Seinfeld had an array of celebrity cameos, though some of them weren't celebrities just yet. Part of the fun of watching Seinfeld in 2024 is identifying the sheer number of celebrities in one-episode guest roles during the early years of their career, often as one of the gang's love interests. Jerry's (Jerry Seinfeld) character, in particular, had a revolving door of girlfriends played by up-and-coming actresses, many of whom would go on to star in successful shows of their own soon after, like Courtney Cox (Friends), Kristin Davis (Sex and the City), and Debra Messing (Will & Grace). What distinguishes Seinfeld's celebrity cameos from those of other long-running sitcoms was its knack for casting actors in guest roles before they were famous and already established, big-name celebrities playing themselves.

'Seinfeld' Featured Many Future Hollywood Stars

Much of Seinfeld revolves around the dating lives of Jerry, George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and, to a lesser extent, Kramer (Michael Richards). Typically, no one's relationships lasted longer than an episode or two, meaning new guest actors came and went regularly. Instead of casting already established celebrities in guest roles like Friends did with stars Brad Pitt,Paul Rudd, and others, many of Seinfeld's guest roles were played by actors on the cusp of their big break. Though they wouldn't have been considered celebrity cameos back when Seinfeld was airing on NBC in the nineties, first-time viewers or those revisiting the classic sitcom, which now resides on Netflix, can enjoy pointing out the many actresses who starred in the classic sitcom before they were famous. Among them are two future Desperate Housewives, Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross, Lauren Graham of Gilmore Girls, Megan Mullally, Lori Loughlin, and Catherine Keener. Jennifer Coolidge also guest starred as one of Jerry's girlfriends in Season 5, several years before her roles in American Pie and Legally Blonde. Her role as Jody, Jerry's massage therapist girlfriend who refuses to give him a massage, is particularly memorable because of her blatant dislike of George, who spends the episode frantically trying to earn her good graces.

Aside from Coolidge, Jami Gertz and Teri Hatcher have two of the most noteworthy roles out of all the actresses who played one of Jerry's love interests. Gertz's character Jane unknowingly butts heads with Elaine when she won't spare a square of toilet paper in the bathroom at the movie theater, leaving Elaine incensed and Jerry determined to keep them apart. Hatcher plays Sidra, a woman from the health club whom Jerry dates and then dumps when Elaine convinces him she has breast implants. He tries to coax the information out of her to no avail, and Kramer eventually drops the ball, revealing that Jerry recruited Elaine to find out if her breasts were fake. Sidra rightfully storms out, but not before calling Jerry and Elaine mentally ill and exiting with the iconic line, "They're real, and they're spectacular."

Three Seinfeld guest stars would also later go on to star in one of the most critically acclaimed series of all time, Breaking Bad. Long before he played the infamous Walter White, Bryan Cranston starred as Jerry's dentist, Tim Whatley. A few years before Malcolm in the Middle, Cranston played one of the show's best recurring characters despite only appearing in a total of five episodes throughout seasons six, eight, and nine. In "The Label Maker," Elaine brands him a re-gifter, and when he converts to Judaism in "The Yada-Yada," Jerry accuses him of doing so just for the sake of making Jewish jokes, which gets Jerry labeled an "anti-dentite" by Kramer. Anna Gunn and Bob Odenkirk also had guest roles on Seinfeld early in their careers, playing the one-episode love interests of Jerry and Elaine, respectively.

'Seinfeld's Celebrity Cameos Made for Some of the Wackiest Storylines

Though Seinfeld featured a number of future stars pre-fame, there were also several celebrity cameos in the traditional sense, from Rudy Giuliani to New York Yankees players Bernie Williams and Derek Jeter. Seinfeld was chock-full of absurd storylines, and its celebrity cameos made for some of the weirdest and most entertaining episodes. Two of the show's hour-long episodes featured celebrity cameos, one from Oscar winner Marisa Tomei and the other from former New York Mets player Keith Hernandez. Tomei is introduced in Season 7 when a friend of Elaine's reveals she's friends with Tomei and that George happens to be exactly her type - funny, quirky, and bald. Unfortunately for George, he's already engaged to Susan (Heidi Swedberg), a woman he doesn't much care for because that's just the kind of thing that happens to George Costanza. But in true Costanza fashion, he goes on a date with her anyway, earning himself a punch in the face when he sheepishly tells Tomei he's engaged.

In Season 3, Jerry bumps into Keith Hernandez at the gym, who happens to be a huge fan of Jerry. The two of them strike up a friendship, and Hernandez soon starts dating Elaine, who's giddy to be going out with a famous athlete. Even though Hernandez is an All-Star first baseman, his fictional self also experiences the typical awkwardness of a first date as he tries to work up the courage to kiss Elaine. And even a New York Met isn't immune from Elaine's rigid and often inexplicable dating standards, as she eventually dumps him because he smokes cigarettes. Aside from his relationship with Elaine, Hernandez is the common thread between several different plotlines in "The Boy Friend, Part I and II," including one in which Kramer and Newman (Wayne Knight) hold a years-long vendetta against him for allegedly spitting on them, which is later disproved thanks to Jerry's recreation of a scene from the 1991 film JFK.

Another star who was creatively incorporated into a Seinfeld episode was none other than Bette Midler, who guest starred in the Season 6 finale "The Understudy." Jerry dates Midler's understudy for the stage musical adaptation of the fictional film Rochelle Rochelle, and during a charity softball game, George injures Midler, leaving her hospitalized and unable to perform. As Kramer takes meticulous care of her, George and Jerry are accused of injuring her on purpose so that Jerry's girlfriend can take her place, parodying the Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan scandal that made headlines the year before.

Throughout its nine-season run, Seinfeld made great use of its cameos, whether they were celebrities at the height of their fame or actors finding their footing in the industry who would later become household names. They're part of what makes Seinfeld the beloved show it is today - the fact that an actor or celebrity who appeared in just one episode could become such a memorable part of a series with so many episodes and funny characters.

Seinfeld is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

