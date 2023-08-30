The Big Picture Elaine's quirks and relatable experiences contribute to the iconic humor of Seinfeld.

Elaine's awkward and humorous situations make her character stand out in the show.

Elaine's storyline showcases her mix of questionable traits and comedic sensibility.

Elaine Benes is the only female out of a neurotic bunch that seems to do nothing - well, they aren't doing anything but dealing with everything. Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays an exceptional role as Elaine, giving her the idiosyncrasies that make her so relatable.

Though she was not included in the pilot, Elaine has been through the thick of it with Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards). Her quirks, relationships, and career experiences contribute to the show’s iconic comedic moments and relatable situations, making her an integral component of the Seinfeld cast.

10 “The Stand in”

Season 5, Episode 16

Image via NBC

In this episode, Elaine’s boyfriend has a stroke, and she finds herself attracted to his physical therapist. This leads to a series of humorous and awkward situations, including Elaine making attempts to manipulate her boyfriend’s therapy schedule in order to spend more time with the therapist.

RELATED: 10 tv Ensembles That Stayed The Same The Entire Series

Elaine’s storyline in this episode showcases her character's mix of questionable traits and comedic sensibility, contributing to the show’s signature humor. The lengths she’ll go to are often much to her chagrin as things don’t always work out in the best way.

9 “The Pick”

Season 4, Episode 13

Image via NBC

When Elaine decides to let Kramer take her Christmas card picture things go wrong when she discovers one of her nipples is exposed. As a result, this leads to a series of awkward situations with her friends, family, and conservative boyfriend.

Shame and embarrassment flood Elaine throughout the episode as people continue to say they are able to see her nipple. Even Newman (Wayne Knight) comes in for ten second to confirm her suspicions. As she prepares what to say to her boyfriend, he decides to break up with her anyway. Just another series of unfortunate events and bad luck.

8 “The Subway”

Season 3, Episode 13

Image Via NBC

The main characters find themselves in various amusing and interconnected situations while riding the New York City subway in this episode. Dreyfus' ability to personify her feelings through her facial actions are incredibly funny.

Fans can see Elaine's claustrophobia and anxiety build through the episode with only the help of a voice-over narrative. Elaine’s memorable inner monologue while trying to keep calm in a crowded car is just about a mood for anyone that has taken city public transportation.

7 “The Susie”

Season 8, Episode 15

Image via NBC

When a co-worker thinks that Elaine’s name is Susie, she does nothing to correct her but instead bad mouths Elaine to her. Later on, Elaine is caught on her lie when Mr. Peterman calls both Susie and Elaine into his office.

RELATED:'Seinfeld' Seasons Ranked from Worst to Best

In complaining about Susie, Jerry helps Elaine realize she must eliminate her. Coming up with an outrageous plan she tells her boss that Susie took her own life. At her funeral, Elaine learns that Susie had more friends than she does. Oh, the irony!

6 “The Beard”

Season 6, Episode 16

Image via NBC

Elaine is tasked with being a “beard” for her gay friend, who is trying to hide his true sexual orientation from his conservative boss. The term “beard” is often used to refer to a person who poses as a fake romantic partner to conceal someone’s sexuality

Elaine’s role as the beard leads to various comedic situations and misunderstandings. For instance, she tries to kiss her friend in public to make their relationship appear genuine, but the act is awkward and unconvincing. The episode explores themes of sexuality, societal expectations, and the challenges of maintaining appearances. Dreyfus handles it with grace as she glides through the episode.

5 “The Stall”

Season 5, Episode 12

Image via NBC

Elaine discovers that the woman in the next bathroom stall refuses to give her any toilet paper. This leads Elaine on a quest to find out why the woman is so unwilling to help her out in her time of need. As the episode progresses, Elaine eventually confronts the woman and accuses her of not giving her any toilet paper. The woman, however, reveals that she didn’t have any toilet paper herself and was in a similar predicament.

This unexpected revelation leads to an awkward and comical exchange between the two women. Showing Elaine's quick temper in situations. Though her narcism normally prevails, the episode ends with Elaine and the woman laughing about their shared experience, turning a potentially uncomfortable situation into a lighthearted moment.

4 “The Sponge”

Season 7, Episode 9

Image via NBC



"The Sponge" revolves around Elaine's quest to obtain contraceptive sponges, which are being discontinued. She goes to great lengths to stockpile them before they’re no longer available.

Ultimately, Elaine’s efforts to secure the products don’t go as planned, and she faces challenges in obtaining them. Her interactions with Joe and the events surrounding the sponges contribute to the comedic elements of the episode.The show often finds humor in the characters’ misadventures and idiosyncrasies, and Elaine’s storyline in “The Sponge” is no exception, portraying her persistence.

3 “The Little Kicks”

Season 8, Episode 4

Image via NBC

The episode is memorable for depicting Elaine’s less-than-stellar dance moves and their comedic consequences. Her awkward and unconventional dance style becomes the subject of mockery among her coworkers, leading to a video of her dancing being circulated.

Elaine is excited to show off her dance skills at a company party, but her dancing is described by others as “a full-bodied dry heave set to music.” As with many Seinfeld episodes, “The Little Kicks” finds humor in the characters’ quirks and their reactions to everyday situations. Elaine’s dance and the fallout from it provide the episode’s comedic focal point.

2 “The Pen”

Season 3, Episode 3

Image via NBC

When Jerry and Elaine go to Florida to visit his parents Elaine is subjected to sleep on a pull-out mattress that messes her back up. When the doctor checks her out, he gives her pain pills that exacerbate her exaggerated energy.

The episode is a perfect display of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ physical comedy. She acts as if she is on painkillers which makes her stumble and say the strangest things. This helps commit to the dynamic of the episode where they are at a serious dinner for Jerry’s father. The building of chaos from Elaine has made this episode enormously watchable!

1 “The Soup Nazi”

Season 7, Episode 9

IMage via NBC

The main storyline revolves around a strict and temperamental soup vendor known as the “Soup Nazi.” This character is famously known for his high-quality soups but enforces a strict set of rules for customers who want to order from him.

Elaine orders incorrectly and is banned from the shop with the now-iconic line “No soup for you!” Though Elaine can’t deal with being beat. While she is able to triumph over The Soup Nazi in the end, her character could be questioned as she gleams with enjoyment over the Soup Nazi’s failures. This episode help to establish the popularity of Seinfeld.

NEXT: 7 Shows Like 'Seinfeld' to Watch for More Nothingness