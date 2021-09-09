Sweet characters and wholesome families aren’t hard to come by in the world of sitcoms. Feel-good comedies like Modern Family and The Goldbergs where familial fighting and hijinks ensue but are resolved at the end of thirty minutes with hugs, apologies, and lessons learned are a dime a dozen. What is more rare and risky is sitcoms where the characters aren’t kind, generous, well-adjusted members of society but are, in fact, terrible people. But they do exist.

Seinfeld is a prime example. The “show about nothing” that ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998 did not shy away from consistently showing that the four main characters — Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) — are despicable human beings. Whether it’s Jerry fighting an old woman for the last loaf of marble rye, Elaine inciting a dognapping plot after the barking of a neighborhood Yorkshire Terrier keeps her awake, or Kramer suing Java World because his coffee is too hot, we can’t help but laugh at their antics and (dare I say) root for them. In a way, the awful personality traits that they display allows us to use them as an avatar to vicariously live out the terrible things we wish that we could do or say to people in our real lives but don’t. Because, “you know, we’re living in a society!”

But despite the sheer amount of the loathsome foursome throughout the nine seasons, no character in the Seinfeld universe comes close to being as despicable as George Costanza. Whether demonstrating his abundant laziness at work, cheapskate tendencies, or his severe lack of empathy and guilt following his schemes and the misfortune that befalls his friends, Seinfeld’s 180 episodes offer more than enough ammunition to safely solidify George as the series’ most reprehensible character. Here are five classic George episodes that show he’s not the master of his domain. In fact, he’s the worst of the worst.

1. “The Invitations” (Season 7, Episode 24)

Despite George’s schemes to get his wedding to Susan (Heidi Swedberg) postponed, George’s big day quickly approaches. But in true Seinfeld fashion, a happy ceremony is not in the cards for the mismatched couple when Susan is rushed to the hospital after collapsing. But Susan doesn’t recover. She dies. And the cause? Toxic glue poisoning from licking the envelopes of her wedding invitations. Not only did George pick out the toxic invitations because they were cheap, inadvertently causing her death, but he seems downright jubilant when he learns of her passing. Instead of mourning his dead fiancée, he rejoices that he has finally gotten out of the marriage that he didn't want in the first place. “She’s gone,” the doctor tells him, confirming his fiancée’s demise. “She expired.” George’s only response is an almost hopeful, “Are you sure?” Relief floods his face as if he has been unshackled from a massive weight. As he stands across from the shocked faces of Jerry, Elaine, and Kramer, George sheds no tears and seems to feel no empathy for his dead fiancée (or the fact that he was the one to put her in the ground) and immediately starts placing his life with Susan in the rearview mirror, turning his thoughts instead to mundane conversation and thoughts of food and drink. “Well,” he says, changing the subject, quickly writing Susan off as if she were something to be rid of, “let’s get some coffee.”

2. “The Strike” (Season 9, Episode 10)

More commonly referred to as “the Festivus episode,” “The Strike” features George fed up with a Christmas gift he receives from a friend, Tim Watly (Bryan Cranston) — a card stating that a charitable donation has been made in his name. George is predictably outraged to receive a “fake” gift, especially considering that he bought Tim Yankees tickets: “Don’t you see how wrong that is? Where’s your Christmas spirit? An eye for an eye!” But instead of leaving it there, George doubles down on his awfulness by creating a fake charity he names The Human Fund and begins to give out similar donation “gifts” to his co-workers so he can get credit for giving gifts without actually spending any money.

As he passes out his donation cards to his faux charity (and having spent no real money), George is happy to sit back and collect armloads of real Christmas gifts (like cigars and fancy cufflinks) from his co-workers. Regardless of Christmas being the season of giving (which doesn’t seem to be a phrase in George's vocabulary), he sees it as an opportunity to gain the most by doing the least...and doesn’t see anything wrong with it. “The Strike” features George at his cheapest.

Not only does he avoid spending his own money, he also has no qualms about stealing other people’s money. When his boss donates $20,000 to The Human Fund, unaware that it’s George’s scam, George is unable to decide if he's going to give it back. His boss eventually figures it out but rather than come clean with his scam, he doubles down on his falsehoods by lying and telling his boss that he doesn’t celebrate Christmas; he celebrates Festivus, the holiday invented by his father. While George state

s his detestation for the made-up holiday many times throughout the episode, he’s all too eager to use it as an excuse when it benefits him. Not only that but he plays the religion card, too, refusing to admit he made an awful, selfish decision in favor of claiming that “I was afraid I’d be persecuted for my beliefs!” Of course, Festivus isn’t a real holiday, so there are no beliefs, religious or otherwise, being violated here. Bold move, George. Bold move.

3. “The Handicap Spot” (Season 4, Episode 22)

Just when it seems like George cannot possibly get any cheaper – or more insensitive – he manages to top himself during an excursion to the mall to buy an engagement gift for a friend. Predictably, the mall is packed and there are no places for George to park. Elaine suggests that he park in a different lot but a petulant George (who is driving his father’s car) whines that he doesn’t want to walk that far. However, he finds Kramer’s idea to park in an unoccupied handicapped space much more appealing. “Look,” he reasons, “we’re not gonna be that long anyway.”

All is well…until the gang returns back to their car to discover that a wheelchair-user (Donna Evans Merlo) got into an accident as a result of George taking the last handicapped parking spot. Predictably, George sneaks away (despite the angry mob surrounding his car), shirking both responsibility and shame, choosing instead to invent an entirely fictional account of the evening to account for the mob damage done to his father’s car. “Dad, that other car cut us off! They had swastikas all over it...They were hurling racial epithets at us...I could have been killed!”

But George’s despicable behavior escalates further when he and Kramer decide to buy the now-injured woman a replacement wheelchair – not because George feels remorse about the woman he nearly inadvertently killed, but because Kramer is now dating her and feels the need to replace the one that was destroyed in the accident. In what should have been a kind and heartfelt gesture, George’s thoughts turn instead to apathy and how much money he can save when he whines phrases like “Can’t we just fix the old one?” and “Do you have anything a little more…less expensive?” before finally relenting. “Wheelchairs, engagement presents…it never ends!”

Not only is he severely lacking empathy here, but he takes it a step further by insulting the woman and transferring the blame for the accident onto her. “Must be one of those rich, spoiled handicapped people who didn't want to do any work and just wanted to sit in her wheelchair and take it easy.” Someone who doesn’t want to do any work? Someone who wants to sit back and take it easy? George doesn’t seem to realize that he is literally describing himself here, and his lack of self-awareness makes his actions that much more reprehensible.

Ultimately, George’s cheapskate tendencies win over Kramer when they buy Lola a new used wheelchair rather than a brand new model. But you know what they say; you get what you pay for. The used wheelchair turns out to have defective brakes, causing Lola to be unable to stop as her chair races downhill (with her in it!) and she has yet another accident. Does George finally feel remorse for Lola? Does he finally experience guilt for causing her to get into not one accident, but two? Of course not. His response? “Well, we just blew 240 bucks on a wheelchair.”

4. “The Butter Shave” (Season 9, Episode 1)

After a clumsy fall, George begins using a cane when he walks. But rather than using the medical device as a short-term solution to a short-term problem, George milks it for all its worth. He ends up being offered a new job at a playground equipment company due his cane usage (they don’t want to appear prejudiced in their hiring procedures) rather than his intelligence or qualifications.

Here, George is once again given another opportunity to come clean and admit that his injury is only temporary, but finds the perks of being handicapped too good to pass up. The company gives him a motorized mobility scooter, a new office, and his own handicapped bathroom. And his co-workers are none the wiser. They assist him from his chair, carry him around the office in their arms, and smile congenially as they trudge up the stairs while George uses a motorized stair lift. George repays his coworkers’ kindness by purposefully tripping them with his cane and laughing about it, pointing to his cane as if it was a complete accident that couldn’t be helped.

George has no qualms about his new scheme. As he tells Jerry, “let’s face it, I’ve always been handicapped. I’m just now getting the recognition for it.” Throughout the episode, George is not only taking advantage of the kindness, goodwill, and accommodating nature of others, but actively posing as a member of a minority group in order to reap the benefits that he feels it offers. In doing so, he possibly takes the resources away from someone who could really benefit from them. But does George care? Nope, he sure doesn’t.

5. “The Opposite” (Season 5, Episode 22)

After George laments that his life is unsatisfactory and every decision he’s ever made has been wrong, Jerry convinces him to do the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do. As asinine as this advice is, nothing is too stupid for George Costanza, and so he follows Jerry’s suggestion. What starts out as innocuous reversals like ordering the exact opposite of his usual lunch and being outgoing with women (which earns him a date) soon turns bolder, as it becomes clear that, for George, living the opposite of his life consists of saying and doing the awful things that he wants to do but has felt pressured by society to hold back. He stops caring about his appearance, yells at rowdy moviegoers (“Shut your traps and stop kicking the seats!”), and criticizes then-manager of the Yankees, George Steinbrenner, during a job interview (which ends up landing him the job).

George’s bold words and actions throughout the episode show that not only is he okay with being loud, rude, and treating others with disrespect and a lack of courtesy when he doesn’t have anything to gain from it, but is even more empowered to engage in shameful behaviors when he sees that he can use it to his advantage. He doesn’t seem to realize (or care) that just because he is benefiting from being an awful person it’s not morally right.

It also doesn’t help to grow George’s conscience when living his “opposite” life fails to backfire. As his personal and professional success soars, George revels in his new philosophy, refusing to admit that his brutal honesty and brash decisions make him a terrible co-worker, friend, and person.

