Over 9 seasons, Seinfeld had many guest stars to interact and give the main cast some obstacles and dilemmas in their lives. Characters that were offended, brutalized, and terrorized now live on in infamy in one-off episodes or even as series regulars.

Recurring characters kept the show fresh and relatable as we all know someone who is a close talker or whose stomach makes too much noise. Where we as decent people go about our day making no comment it is ingrained in the Seinfeld characters to make it their business. The guest stars on the show have been able to hold their own among a talent group of actors and cement their place in one of the best sitcoms to air.

10 Brian George - Babu Bhatt

Babu is an immigrant from Pakistan who opens a restaurant named “Dream Cafe” across the street from Jerry’s apartment.In the episode, Babu struggles with his business due to mismanagement and cultural misunderstandings. Jerry inadvertently gives him bad advice that leads to the failure of Babu’s restaurant.

The character of Babu Bhatt and his interactions with Jerry highlight themes of cultural differences, communication mishaps, and the unintended consequences of good intentions. The episode is a comedic exploration of the challenges faced by immigrants and the difficulties of running a small business as Jerry practically ruins his business and gets him deported while just trying to help.

9 Debra Messing - Beth Lukner

In the popular “yada, yada” episode Debra plays George’s girlfriend who has an annoying habit of not finishing her sentences but adding “yada, yada” to the end of it. She sets up a running gag that would happen on and off throughout the series.

This mannerism causes George to freak out. Though the cool and casualness that Debra delivers her lines is the perfect catalyst to set George off.

8 Ian Abercrombie - Mr. Pitt

Elaine has had many bosses over the course of the series, but none was more in his own world than Mr. Pitt. He was after all the one who spent an entire episode looking at a find and see painting.

Mr. Pitt brought an absurdity to the show in the essence of many of the societal wealthy that work and live in the city. Throughout the series Mr. Pitt added storylines for Elaine that contributed to the overall dynamic of the show putting Elaine in ridiculous and ludicrous situations.

7 Bob Balaban - Russell Dalrymple

The NBC executive that falls in love with Elaine and goes missing by the end of his run on the show. Russell Dalrymple’s character arc in Seinfeld revolves around his interactions with the main characters and his involvement in the fictional show “Jerry.” He becomes infatuated with Elaine, leading to a romantic relationship between them. However, their relationship hits a roadblock when Elaine’s quirky behavior starts to bother him.

His character shows the humorous dynamics of workplace relationships. Russell’s character arc takes a turn when he becomes increasingly eccentric and irrational due to the pressures of his job at NBC. This leads to his decision to shut down “Jerry,” the sitcom based on Jerry Seinfeld’s life, which causes tension between him and the main characters. Russell’s decision to cancel the show and his erratic behavior contribute to his character’s departure from the series.

6 Patrick Warburton -Puddy

Puddy is known for his unique personality traits, including his often indifferent demeanor, his obsession with his car, and his catchphrases like “Yeah, that’s right” and “High five!” He has an on-again, off-again romantic relationship with Elaine Benes throughout the series, and his character provides comedic moments and memorable interactions with the cast.

Puddy’s quirky mannerisms made him stand out and provided a comedic contrast to the other characters. Appearing on the show also gave him his own running gags like the obsession with his car, his involvement in selling religious merchandise, and his various quirks contributed to running gags that fans enjoyed

5 John O’Hurley - J. Peterman

He is the eccentric and adventurous owner of the J. Peterman catalog, a fictional company within the show. J. Peterman is known for his elaborate storytelling style, where he describes mundane events in a dramatic and exaggerated manner, often turning them into grand adventures.

Elaine Benes works for the J. Peterman catalog throughout several seasons of the show. Her interactions with J. Peterman and her experiences in the workplace provide comedic moments and storylines. The character of J. Peterman is based on a real-life catalog entrepreneur named John Peterman, and his peculiar mannerisms and unique way of speaking contribute to his memorable presence on the show.

4 Bryan Cranston - Dr. Tim Whatley

Whatley is a dentist and a recurring character throughout the series who is a menace to Jerry every chance he gets. Whatley is known for his quirky behavior, his dental practice, and his interactions with the main characters.

Dr. Whatley becomes notable for his somewhat inappropriate sense of humor, which often involves making risqué or offensive jokes. He is also known for converting to Judaism, which leads to humorous situations and misunderstandings involving his newfound faith. His interactions with Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer provide comedic moments and contribute to the show’s humor.

3 Philip Baker Hall - Library Detective

In this episode, Jerry discovers that he has an overdue library book from 1971. The library sends the Library Detective to track down George and collect the overdue fine.

Throughout the episode, Jerry becomes increasingly paranoid and tries to avoid the Library Detective, fearing the consequences of his long-overdue book. The Library Detective’s pursuit of Jerry adds a comedic element to the episode as Jerry attempts to evade him become more elaborate. Ultimately, the Library Detective’s role in the episode is centered around the absurdity of the situation and the lengths to which Jerry goes to avoid facing the overdue book fine.

2 Phil Morris - Jackie Chiles

He is a parody of celebrity lawyer Johnnie Cochran. Chiles is known for his flamboyant personality, exaggerated manner of speaking, and his involvement in various legal cases depicted on the show.

Chiles is a high-powered attorney who often represents Kramer and other characters in ludicrous legal matters. He is best known for his catchphrases such as “It’s outrageous, egregious, preposterous!” and “You don’t have a case!” Chiles’ appearances on the show provide comedic moments and satirical commentary on the legal profession.

1 Larry Thomas -Soup Nazi

The character is based on a real-life New York City soup vendor named Al Yeganeh. In the show, the Soup Nazi is known for serving exceptionally delicious soup but enforcing strict rules and demanding a specific ordering process from his customers.

The Soup Nazi’s catchphrase, “No soup for you!” became iconic as he would often refuse service to customers who didn’t follow his instructions or angered him in some way. The character appeared in the episode where the main characters Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer all experience interactions with him. The episode humorously explores the dynamics between the characters and the Soup Nazi’s intense personality.

