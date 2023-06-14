As one of the most popular and beloved sitcoms of the 1990s, Seinfeld consists of numerous high quality seasons and dozens of incredibly memorable episodes. Although it ran for nine seasons in total, the show arguably peaks in Season 4, marking the moment that Seinfeld began to fully embrace its potential for chaotic, unpredictable storylines alongside comedic depictions of failure and disappointment. Prior seasons were tame in comparison, whilst later ones show an eventual decline in quality and imagination. Season 4 represents a fresh direction for television, paving the way for a boost in ratings and establishing the show’s legacy as the pinnacle of sitcom entertainment.

Notably, Seinfeld doesn’t entirely fall apart after the fourth season — on the contrary. Season 5 of the show builds on the success of prior episodes, and despite a dip in ingenuity in Season 6, the show’s seventh season represents a return to ridiculous and exciting calamities. Comparable in quality to earlier installments, Season 7 features a gripping run-on romantic storyline between Susan (Heidi Swedberg) and George (Jason Alexander), as well as memorable characters such as the Soup Nazi, The Maestro, and Rusty the Horse. But it is Season 4 that ultimately takes the spot at number one, where it marked the initial push towards more experimental episodes, fast-paced unpredictable drama, and distinctly, the show’s first foray into serialization.

RELATED: This 'Seinfeld' Date-Gone-Wrong Is Based on a Strange Real-Life Love Story

When Did ‘Seinfeld’ As We Know It Begin to Take Shape?

Image via NBC

Seinfeld undoubtedly was a show that took a while to warm up, where the early seasons lack the energy and craziness of later, more experimental episodes. In Season 1, its characters are toned down and mellow, whilst there are also only five episodes to enjoy. But by Season 4, the characters and the storylines are ready to blossom, producing some of the show’s best episodes yet.

The fourth season uses the Season 3 finale as a launch pad, continuing the plot of Kramer’s Los Angeles adventures. His narrow escape from being falsely accused as a serial killer eventually leads us back to Jerry’s apartment, where at the end of Episode 2, Kramer (Michael Richards) returns without explanation, perfectly encapsulating the show’s ability to create simple scenes of hilarity. This sets up a turn towards more grandiose and unexpected storylines that both embrace the mediocrity of its characters and the show’s special talent for dark comedy.

Season 4 of 'Seinfeld' Was an Attempt at Serialization That Paid Off

Image via NBC

Up to this point, Seinfeld was primarily episodic in style, with each episode encapsulating the one-off personal dramas of its leads. But Season 4 experimented for the first time with continuous storylines, where serialization allowed for the building of bigger and better plots. One of the most interesting of these is the self-referential plot line of Jerry and George pitching their own comedic television show to NBC. Of course in real life, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David co-created the semi-fictionalized TV show Seinfeld, where this meta storyline pokes fun at the television industry as well as the comedy genre more widely.

Of course in the era of network television, audiences couldn't catch up on missed episodes as easily as they can today, meaning the show had to rely on “Previously On…” intros to keep part-time audiences in the loop. But serialization is a double-edged sword, whereby long-running storylines help to retain an audience and keep people hooked week after week. The move towards serialization was certainly reflected positively in the show’s ratings, where viewings increased and remained impressively steady until the final season.

Season 4 of 'Seinfeld' Offered Storylines That Gripped Returning Audiences

Image via NBC

Another run-on storyline introduced in Season 4 and continued in later seasons is George’s relationship with NBC executive Susan. It refreshes George’s ill-fated character to see one of his relationships last longer than a single episode, allowing new facets of his troubled psyche to be exposed. This season also sees Kramer becoming firmly cemented as a fan favorite, where the live studio audience cheers and applauds all of his melodramatic entrances.

All the characters have a run-in with the unstable and unpredictable Joe Davola (Peter Crombie) over the course of Season 4, where he stalks and attempts attacks on various key members of the cast. Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) inadvertently starts to date Joe and narrowly escapes his violent intentions in “The Opera," where this unexpectedly suspenseful installment demonstrates the benefits of developing side characters over numerous episodes.

In addition to these plot lines, Season 4 features several of the show’s best and most memorable episodes. “The Bubble Boy” combines ridiculousness with dark humor and violence to produce a laugh-out-loud feat of comedy genius within the sitcom’s compressed runtime. Mid-season episodes “The Contest” and “The Virgin” also demonstrate the show’s ability to handle explicit storylines with a unique mix of coyness and subversiveness, where depictions of ordinary sexuality are comedic without resorting to crude cheap shots.

Season 4 of 'Seinfeld' Embraced the Darkness

Season 4 truly embraces the show’s capability for dark humor, with its cacophony of accidents, injuries, and disastrous miscommunications. Moments of sporadic violence and tragedy punctuate scenes of everyday life, where Season 4 transforms the show into a masterclass of comedic timing and punchline delivery. Serialization allowed Seinfeld to explore the possibilities beyond episodic limits, which broadened the show’s scope for rich, original storytelling

According to Larry David, Seinfeld followed the mantra of “no hugging and no learning”, referring to the show’s amoral core and overall absence of happy endings. It is often remarked that the show fails to deliver consistent character development or consolation, where no moral message is conveyed amidst the true-to-life collection of mishaps and mayhem that the nine seasons depict.

This style is truly embraced in Season 4, paving the way for even more episodes of tragic-comic drama and hilarious misadventures. The show’s darkness and thinly veiled depictions of misery make it stand out from other more palatable representations of ordinary human experience, where Seinfeld stands the test of time as an example of sitcom mastery.