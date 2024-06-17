Seinfeld aka “The Show About Nothing” remains on of the best sitcoms in the medium’s history, even as the years roll by. Audiences almost never watch a show more than once for the plot, as they know what’s happened already. Viewers revisit a program like Seinfeld because they fall in love with the characters. Whether it's George pretending to be a marine biologist and grabbing a golf ball from a beached or whale's blowhole, or Jerry being bullied into wearing a puffy pirate shirt, these characters are a joy to watch over and over again.

These are the top ten Seinfeld characters ranked on how much they made fans howl with laughter weighted against how memorable they have become in pop culture and sitcom history. For a show about nothing, Seinfeld's characters capture a great deal of the modern social paradoxes and conundrums that we navigate through every day.

Seinfeld The continuing misadventures of neurotic New York City stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his equally neurotic New York City friends. Release Date July 5, 1989 Creator Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld Cast Jerry Seinfeld , Jason Alexander , Michael Richards , Julia Louis-Dreyfus Main Genre Comedy Seasons 9 Studio Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

10 Bob

Yul Vasquez

Image via NBC

Bob (Yul Vasquez) debuted in the seventh season of the series in the episode "The Soup Nazi." He and his partner Cedric steal Elaine's armoire while Kramer is guarding it. Later, they would give Kramer a hard time for not wearing a ribbon during an AIDS march. In Seinfeld's only banned episode, Kramer accidentally sets the Puerto Rican flag on fire, which causes Bob to be infuriated because he's Puerto Rican.

Bob brings humor and charm to the screen due to his bold, flamboyant personality paired with an unexpected toughness. His dynamic with his partner Cedric, played by John Paragon, creates humorous, tension-filled moments, particularly in "The Soup Nazi" and "The Puerto Rican Day" episodes. Bob's over-the-top reactions and fierce protectiveness of their space and rights turn mundane situations into comedic spectacles. This juxtaposition of stereotypical toughness with flamboyant mannerisms adds a unique twist to his character, making him a standout in the show's rich gallery of quirky personalities.

9 Susan Ross

Heidi Swedberg

Image via NBC

George Costanza's fiance, Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg) is a recurring character in the fourth season of the series. She is George Costanza's fiancée, known for her calm and composed demeanor, which contrasts sharply with George's neurotic personality. Susan works at NBC, where she initially becomes involved with George during the network's consideration of Jerry and George's sitcom pilot. Her relationship with George is tumultuous and marked by numerous ups and downs, culminating in her untimely death caused by licking toxic wedding invitation envelopes chosen by George. Susan's presence in the show adds a layer of complexity and dark humor to George's character arc.

Susan Ross is funny because her relationship with George highlights his most neurotic and self-sabotaging tendencies. Her calm, straightforward nature starkly contrasts with George's erratic behavior, creating a comedic dynamic. The absurdity of their relationship, especially George's often bizarre and selfish actions, provides a rich source of humor. Susan's untimely and darkly humorous death from licking toxic wedding envelopes is a quintessentially Seinfeld moment, blending morbid humor with George's hapless existence. Her presence amplifies George's flaws, and her reactions to his antics underscore the show's theme of finding comedy in the mundane and the morbid.

8 Tim Whatley

Bryan Cranston

Credit to Castle Rock

Jerry’s dentist, Tim Whatley (Bryan Cranston) first appeared in the sixth season of the show. Tim earned Jerry’s resentment over the years for violating social norms such as re-gifting a label maker, or converting to Judaism just so he could tell Jewish jokes. Jerry also suspects that Tim might be having sex with his dental assistant in front of him while he’s sedated with nitrous oxide during his dental procedures.

The humor of Tim’s character comes from the shock of seeing someone act so uninhibited and morally reprehensible with absolutely no shame or guilt. On top of that, all of Tim’s indiscretions are clouded by a plausible deniability that gives him the indemnification he needs to make Jerry seem crazy. Tim tells Jerry that he converted to Judaism because he believes in the Torah, not so he can perform borscht belt banter. However, Jerry is less than convinced.

7 David Puddy

Patrick Warburton

Image via NBC

Elaine Benes's on-again, off-again boyfriend, David Puddy (Patrick Warburton) first appeared in the sixth season of the show in the episode "Fusilli Jerry". David Puddy is known for his laid-back demeanor and deep voice. Puddy is a simple, often clueless, yet confident car mechanic who later becomes a car dealership sales agent. His deadpan delivery, peculiar habits, and indifference to Elaine’s concerns create a unique dynamic in their relationship. Puddy's love for face painting at hockey games and his frequent use of the phrase "Yeah, that's right" are some of his defining traits. David Puddy is so funny because of his deadpan humor, nonchalant attitude, and quirky traits.

Patrick Warburton's Stoic delivery and deep, monotone voice perfectly contrast with the more animated personalities of the main cast, creating a comedic juxtaposition. Puddy's simple-mindedness and obliviousness to social cues often lead to hilariously awkward situations. His peculiar habits, like face painting for hockey games and his obsession with high-fives, add to his comedic appeal. Puddy’s unflappable nature and unintentional wit make his interactions with Elaine and the other characters consistently entertaining and memorable, solidifying his status as a fan-favorite.

6 Newman

Wayne Knight

Image via NBC

Jerry Seinfeld's arch-nemesis and Kramer's close friend, Newman (Wayne Knight), is a recurring character who first debuted in the third season of Seinfeld in the episode "The Suicide." Newman is a portly postal worker known for his conniving personality, and a dramatic flair for the absurd. His frequent antagonistic interactions with Jerry, combined with his peculiar and obsessive nature, make him a standout character. Newman's memorable catchphrase: "Hello Jerry," delivered with a sinister tone, epitomizes his role as a delightful villain in the series.

Newman is so funny and memorable because of his unique blend of malicious glee and exaggerated incompetence. His role as Jerry's nemesis provides endless comedic tension, with his over-the-top schemes and dramatic delivery adding to the humor. Newman's exaggerated expressions, his tendency to get involved in bizarre situations. Wayne Knight's comedic timing and physicality enhance the character's larger-than-life persona, ensuring that Newman's appearances are always highly anticipated and hilariously entertaining.

5 Frank Costanza

Jerry Stiller

Close

Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) is the eccentric and loudmouthed father of George Costanza. He is known for his short temper, absurd rants, and unique catchphrases like "Serenity now!" Frank is a retired business executive who lives with his wife, Estelle. He is characterized by his intense demeanor and unconventional parenting methods. Frank's colorful personality and over-the-top antics make him a standout character. His creation of Festivus, an alternative holiday, and his countless memorable outbursts contribute significantly to the comedic landscape of the show.

Frank Costanza is so funny and memorable because of his explosive energy and unpredictability. Jerry Stiller's portrayal of Frank, with his impeccable comedic timing and exaggerated expressions, turns even the simplest lines into comedic gold. Frank's constant yelling and absurd logic provide a stark, hilarious contrast to the more subdued characters. His creation of the bizarre holiday Festivus and his frequent, outrageously funny rants about everyday annoyances make him an unforgettable presence. Frank's over-the-top reactions and unique personality quirks ensure that he remains one of the most beloved and iconic characters in sitcom history.

4 Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld

Image via NBC

Jerry Seinfeld, portrayed by the comedian of the same name, is the central character in the sitcom. He is a stand-up comedian living in New York City, with his comedy characterized by his observational humor, laid-back demeanor, and neat-freak tendencies. Throughout the series, he navigates various humorous situations, often involving relationships, social norms, and the absurdities of daily life. Jerry's apartment serves as the main gathering spot for the show's quirky characters, making him the anchor of the series.

Jerry Seinfeld is so funny because of his sharp observational humor and relatable insights into everyday life. His character's dry wit, impeccable timing, and deadpan delivery turn mundane situations into comedic gold. Jerry's ability to find humor in the minutiae of daily interactions resonates with audiences, making his humor feel both authentic and universally funny. Additionally, his interactions with the eccentric supporting characters highlight his role as the voice of reason, playing the "straight man," often delivering the perfect punchline or quip in response to their antics. Jerry's self-deprecating humor and casual, conversational style further enhance his comedic appeal, ensuring he remains a beloved figure in television comedy.

3 George Costanza

Jason Alexander

Close

George Costanza, portrayed by Jason Alexander, is one of the main characters in the sitcom. He is Jerry Seinfeld's best friend and former high school classmate. George is neurotic, insecure, and often dishonest, frequently finding himself in awkward and embarrassing situations. He is known for his numerous failed relationships, perpetual unemployment, and constant scheming to get ahead in life with minimal effort. Despite his flaws, George's vulnerability and relatable struggles make him an endearing character. His interactions with the other characters, particularly his parents and his boss, Mr. Steinbrenner, are key sources of comedy in the show.

George Costanza is so funny because of his extreme neuroses and over-the-top reactions to everyday situations. His constant scheming and self-sabotage create a comedic cycle of failure and frustration that viewers find both relatable and hilarious. Jason Alexander's physical comedy, expressive facial reactions, and impeccable timing amplify George's comedic impact. George's irrational fears, exaggerated complaints, and his habit of turning minor inconveniences into major crises provide endless amusement. His lack of self-awareness and frequent moral flexibility result in absurd, yet believable scenarios, making George one of the most memorable and entertaining characters in television history.

2 Elaine Benes

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

image via NBC

Jerry Seinfeld's ex-girlfriend and close friend, Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), is a central character known for her wit, assertiveness, and sometimes eccentric behavior. Elaine works various jobs in publishing throughout the series and often finds herself in humorous predicaments related to her career and personal life. Elaine is characterized by her distinctive dance moves, outspoken nature, and a tendency to attract odd and challenging romantic partners.

Elaine Benes is so funny because her dynamic personality frequently clashes with societal norms for a woman. She’s applauded as a feminist icon because of her authentic crudeness, living true to herself instead of how the world wants her to be. Julia Louis-Dreyfus's brilliant comedic timing and expressive physical comedy bring Elaine to life, earning her an Emmy Award for her performance.

1 Cosmo Kramer

Michael Richards