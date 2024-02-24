The Big Picture "The Chinese Restaurant" is a classic Seinfeld episode showing everyday waiting situations turned comedic.

Larry David threatened to quit Seinfeld when NBC didn't see the value in the plot-less episode initially.

Despite initial doubts, "The Chinese Restaurant" became a pivotal and iconic episode for the show's success.

Seinfeld, the "show about nothing," was so successful because it took everyday situations and turned them into hilariously relatable half-hour plots. Four best friends living in Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City make the mundane parts of daily life fun to watch. Without the infectious dynamics between Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elanie (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards), it's hard to imagine an episode of Seinfeld could be all that comical with the absence of one character or another. Yet, one of the most iconic episodes of the NBC smash-hit sitcom almost didn't make the cut, and this particular one did not include Jerry's wacky next-door neighbor.

'Seinfeld's "The Chinese Restaurant" Episode Is a Classic

The eleventh episode of Season 2, "The Chinese Restaurant", is considered one of Seinfeld's classic episodes. Similar to "The Soup Nazi," "The Puffy Shirt," and "The Contest," "The Chinese Restaurant" represents the show at its finest. Devoid of Kramer, the trio — Jerry, Elanie, and George — find themselves waiting for a dinner table much longer than expected at a Chinese restaurant. Elaine is ready to pass out from hunger, George tries to use the constantly occupied public phone to patch things up with his girlfriend, and Jerry stresses over remembering the name of a woman he recognizes. The episode is as simple as it sounds, and that's the genius of it. We've all been there before. But despite the overwhelming, positive praise, "The Chinese Restaurant" nearly made Larry David jump ship from Seinfeld forever!

"The Chinese Restaurant" was just as precious and important to Larry David as it was received by the fans and critics after its release. The "bottle episode" (an episode shot in one location using very few characters) was co-written by Jerry Seinfeld and David, but it was David who came up with the idea when the pair got stuck waiting for a table at a Chinese restaurant in Los Angeles. When David first pitched the idea to NBC, the execs were very indifferent to the action-less plotline, especially Executive Warren Littlefieldwho believed there were missing pages. The episode would have saved the network money since it would be shot in real-time with no scene breaks and the setting wouldn't change; however, the network couldn't understand the point of the episode, ultimately rejecting the story.

Larry David Threatened To Quit ‘Seinfeld' When NBC Pushed Back

NBC's decision enraged Larry David. He didn't give up, but instead tried to explain how each character had their own subplot occurring all at once. Then came staff writer Larry Charles who backed up the co-creator by suggesting the story take place as the gang is heading to a night screening of Plan 9 from Outer Space. This would create a "countdown" effect in the episode to keep the tension bubbling. But even this new change didn't convince the executives, as they once again objected to the idea.

At this point, David had enough. With Seinfeld's support, Larry David threatened to quit the show if the episode wasn't going to air. This scared NBC into letting David proceed with the story, although they made it clear they thought the episode would flop from bad writing. Jerry Seinfeld commented on the strenuous process saying, "['The Chinese Restaurant'] was the point where the network said, 'You know, we really don't understand what you're trying to do with this show, and we think it's wrong. But we're going to air it anyway.' I was thrilled that NBC took that attitude. We had done enough good things at that point that they were willing to trust us."

NBC agreed to produce "The Chinese Restaurant" without any major alterations, and David got his way. The executives chose to air the episode at the end of Season 2 in fear that the episode's lack of an involved storyline would deter audiences from the show for good. The episode took half the time it took to film compared to other Seinfeld episodes, and it even brought in the legendary James Hong to star as maître d'hôtel of the restaurant. As history proves, the episode became an instant sensation and was acclaimed for encapsulating the sole definition of Seinfeld.

What Makes "The Chinese Restaurant" So Iconic?

It's a good thing NBC flashed the green light on "The Chinese Restaurant" because it paved the way for many other iconic "bottle episodes" of Seinfeld, like "The Parking Garage" and "The Contest." The episode was also pivotal for sitcoms in general. A critic from South Florida Sun-Sentinel commented, "['The Chinese Restaurant'] broke new sitcom ground and expanded the lexicon of the '90s." After the episode aired, the network execs were rumored to have met in a meeting to determine the future of Seinfeld, but the program was already set to continue for NBC's 1991 fall schedule, which was announced before the last episode of Season 2's broadcast, as per Vulture.

The key to the episode's success ironically leaned upon the simplistic writing that was NBC's first concern. Essentially, nothing groundbreaking or exciting happens in the episode whatsoever. The best idea about the plot is that David and Seinfeld gifted its audience with an unmistakable situation we've all been through more than we'd like to admit: Waiting. Whether it's in a restaurant, a movie theater, an amusement park, or at the doctor's office, we've all had to wait for something, and Elaine, George, and Jerry represent each of us at some point in our lives.

Michael Richards Wanted To Be in the Iconic ‘Seinfeld’ Episode

Image via NBC

The subplots were relatable in an irritating way, and Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld picked the worst moments of waiting and multiplied everything by ten. And the funniest part is that the host, played by James Hong, repeatedly tells the characters they will get a table in “five, ten minutes” — a classic yet stereotypical playoff of Chinese restaurant wait times. As per The Guardian, Hong also expressed confusion when he initially read the script, but director Tom Cherones — who felt similarly — told the esteemed actor to "Just go with it.” Additionally, it's surprising the episode was so popular when it was completely absent of Kramer (it was the first episode without him). This was only because Kramer had the reputation of never leaving his apartment, and Larry David imagined his character hadn't hung out with the entire gang that often yet.

After the critical acclaim of "The Chinese Restaurant," Michael Richards voiced his disappointment with Kramer's lack of appearance in Seinfeld's DVD commentary, saying, "The Chinese restaurant episode was so unique, and I just wanted to be a part of that because it was cutting edge. I knew that was a very important episode; it was so odd." It goes without saying that if David hadn't fought for his idea, the show could have spiraled in a drastically different direction. In the end, "The Chinese Restuarant," quite devoid of plot on paper, gave Seinfeld the booster shot it needed to embrace nothingness, allowing NBC, the writers, and the actors to enjoy seven more seasons of the highly praised "show about nothing."

