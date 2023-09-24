The Big Picture Seinfeld's pilot episode titled the show The Seinfeld Chronicles, and it had a different title and setting compared to the classic series we know and love.

Claire, a red-haired waitress, was intended to be a main character but was replaced by Elaine in the second episode. Kramer wasn't even named Kramer, he was called Kessler.

In the pilot, George Costanza is portrayed as a calmer and more focused character, and he has a respectable job as a real estate broker.

Seinfeld is regarded as possibly not only the best show of the 90s, but the best of all-time. It was a pop culture phenomenon during its nine-year run on NBC, with every episode becoming a water cooler moment, and so many new phrases like "yada yada" and "No soup for you!" added to our lexicon. In the beginning, however, Seinfeld was a little odd. Most sitcom pilots are at least somewhat different from the shows they later become, as it takes time to find their voice, but Seinfeld's is like something from Bizarro World. Everything feels almost off. Seinfeld's apartment looks different, there's no Monk's diner, there's not even an Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Kramer's (Michael Richards) there, but with a different name, and almost every character behaves in a manner that's not quite the same as the person we grew to love to laugh at. Welcome to a series that wasn't even called Seinfeld, but rather The Seinfeld Chronicles.

Claire the Waitress Is the Elaine of the 'Seinfeld' Pilot

Seinfeld may have been the best show of the 90s, but it actually first debuted in the 1980s, with its pilot airing on July 5,1989. The series was of course created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, and the duo wrote the pilot as well. The first difference between the beginning and the classic it would become is the title. In that first episode the series was strangely called The Seinfeld Chronicles. The episode opens up with Jerry and George (Jason Alexander) talking about women and the mundane in a diner like they usually do, but this isn't a booth at Monk's Cafe. Jerry and George sit at a round table at a place called Pete's Luncheonette.

During their time at the diner, they interact a few times with a red-haired waitress named Claire (Lee Garlington). That's not so unusual. The gang interacts with a plethora of waitresses over the years. Claire was different though. They don't treat her like an employee at a restaurant, but like a friend, even asking for her advice. She means something to them. That's because she was meant to be part of the main cast. In Seinfeld's pilot there is no Elaine. She wouldn't show up as Jerry's ex-girlfriend until the second episode, which didn't air until ten months later. When Elaine appeared, Claire and Pete's Luncheonette were gone, never to be seen or mentioned again. So why was Elaine in and Claire out? There have been rumors since the beginning that it was because NBC wanted to add sex appeal to the show. Jason Alexander, maybe jokingly, once talked about it on Kevin Pollack's Chat Show, saying:

"There was no Elaine in the pilot. It was Kramer, George, Jerry, and a waitress. A waitress at the coffee shop. A very fine actress who made the critical error of suggesting to Larry [David] that she, she'd looked at the scenes overnight and made a few tweaks that she wanted to share with him."

Cosmo Kramer Is a Creepy Neighbor Named Kessler

The next scene goes to the more familiar looking Jerry's apartment, although it too isn't what we're used to. The layout is roughly the same, but some parts of the room are bigger, and the furniture looks different. There's even a larger window overlooking the city. It's also a bit dirty and messy, which isn't like Jerry, who would later be known for being a clean freak. Future episodes had him being such a germophobe that he once threw a belt away because the buckle clanked against a toilet. In The Seinfeld Chronicles, his apartment is a bit of a dump.

We then meet Kramer for the first time... sort of. He doesn't come flying in the door, like he's so famous for, instead he shockingly knocks. When he does come in, the high hair and immense energy aren't there. Kramer has short hair and is rather chill. And Jerry doesn't call him Kramer, but Kessler. Wait... who? He's still a moocher, wanting Jerry's food, but his energy and facial hair make him feel a little creepy. The lovable Kramer with all of his crazy schemes, who was based on Larry David's real life neighbor, this is not. He's not awful, but he's more eccentric than fun. When George is alone with him, he's very uncomfortable. This isn't a close friend. Kessler is a shut in too, with Jerry telling him, "You haven't been out of the building in ten years."

George Costanza Isn't Such an Angry Loser

Then there's George Costanza. He's not played by another actor and he doesn't have a different name. Jason Alexander is George, but written and played a little differently. Alexander plays George as more calm and focused. He feels like a Woody Allen character rather than a loud and crazy man barely keeping it together. In fact, Alexander once told Howard Stern about how he initially played George with a Woody Allen impersonation before realizing several episodes into Season One that George was based on Larry David. That impersonation got him the job, but once he realized who he was truly meant to be, the performance changed, giving us the loose cannon George Costanza who became of one the best characters in TV history.

This George also isn't a massive loser. He's not exactly killing it at life either, but he does have a very respectable job, which he's had for a while, working as a real estate broker. Even Art Vandelay would be impressed by that. He has it together, and he's nicer and more interested in other people, rather than being a self-absorbed loser. That doesn't mean he's not still neurotic. He worries that his coffee might not be decaf. He still complains about women. He still thinks that the way to succeed is to do the opposite of your instincts. This is still George, just one who hasn't been quite as beaten up by life. The building blocks for Seinfeld are there. The setting is in place, most of the characters are there, and that tone, a show about nothing focusing on a standup comedian and his friends, is there. While The Seinfeld Chronicles isn't so great, Seinfeld soon would be.