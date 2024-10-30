One of the most famous sitcoms of all time is finally getting the physical media release that fans have been waiting for. To celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary and also 100 years of Columbia Pictures, the studio has announced that Seinfeld is getting a 4K UHD and Blu-ray collector’s edition that features all nine seasons of the critically acclaimed show. The pilot for Seinfeld aired on July 5, 1989, and the show didn’t even follow it with another episode until the next year, on May 31. The show then ran all the way through until May 14, 1998, and stars Jerry Seinfeld in the lead role, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus playing Elaine Breece and Jason Alexander playing George Costanza. The show sits at strong scores of 89% from critics and 92% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Seinfeld physical media collection will be available for purchase on December 17, and it comes with two additions: the standard Blu-ray collection and the 4K UHD ultra edition. Both editions include a separate disc for audio commentary, deleted scenes, bloopers, inside looks, and alternate versions of select episodes. In addition to starring in the show, Jerry Seinfeld also created the sitcom for television along with Larry David. Seinfeld is still some of David’s most famous work to this day, and he also recently toplined and wrote his own HBO Max Original series, Curb Your Enthusiasm, which recently went off the air after 12 seasons. David is also known for playing Boris in Whatever Works, the romantic comedy starring Henry Cavill that was written and directed by Woody Allen.

Is ‘Seinfeld’ Streaming Anywhere?

All nine seasons of Seinfeld are streaming exclusively on Netflix, and the show is also available for purchase on Prime Video. Purchasing Seinfeld from Prime Video is anything but cheap, as each episode costs about $2.99 to buy, and there are more than 172 episodes in the series. You can, however, save money by purchasing each season as a whole for around $15, which would get you all nine seasons for around $135 before tax. A price for the Seinfeld physical media collections has not yet been announced, but it is certainly worth the wait to bring home all nine seasons without having to worry about anything other than a DVD player to play them on.

The Seinfeld Blu-ray and 4K UHD ultra edition will go on sale on December 17. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Seinfeld on Netflix in the meantime.

