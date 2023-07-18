The side characters in Seinfeld played a considerable part in the success of the famed American sitcom throughout its nine-season run. From characters who only appeared in one episode to those who returned throughout the series, not only did they help deliver laughs but also made the plotting of each episode that much stronger.

While it might be common for the vast majority of praise that Seinfeld still receives to be aimed at Jerry, Elaine, Kramer, and George, the truth is that there’s much more to the series than meets the eye. Beyond the main cast, the world of Seinfeld was populated with tremendous talent, providing characters that continue to deliver laughs decades later.

10 Sid

Season 3's "The Older Man" episode introduces audiences to Sid. Responsible for parking cars in the neighborhood, Sid reveals that he’s taking a brief holiday and hires George to replace him. Sid makes the job sound easy; it proves anything but for George.

Unfortunately, Sid doesn’t return to Seinfeld after this episode. Though he was only seen in one episode, the character had the potential to be a more permanent addition to the series. He was snarky, quick, and most importantly, funny, offering just the sort of personality that could have easily fit into Seinfeld’s world.

9 Bob Sacamano

Though he’s never actually seen throughout the entire nine seasons of Seinfeld, Bob Sacamano is mentioned in numerous episodes. He’s a close friend of Kramer’s, and from the sound of things, he’s experienced everything from failed electrotherapy to rabies.

Kramer’s mentions of Sacamano never failed to get a laugh, simply because they were always so absurd. It probably would have satisfied a certain number of Seinfeld fans if Sacamano could have appeared in at least one episode of the series, but at the same time, the mystery of the character and the life he leads is a great part of the Seinfeld mythos.

8 Kenny Bania

It could be suggested that Kenny Bania, the hack comedian who Jerry can never seem to avoid, is one of the most annoying TV characters in American television history. Always happy to see everyone, Bania didn’t know when to quit and popped up when least expected.

As irritating as he was, however, Bania was indeed a funny character. The disdain that he brought Jerry in particular always managed to deliver some solid laughs, and Bania’s complete lack of awareness with regard to social conduct and personal space made him a hilarious nightmare to deal with.

7 J. Peterman

Created as a highly fictionalized version of real-life outerwear entrepreneur John Peterman, Seinfeld’s J. Peterman was a generous and kind person who was often out of touch with reality. Because of this, he was the perfect boss for Elaine and addition to the series.

Perhaps one of the best things about the J. Peterman character was that his eccentric ways always managed to create even greater problems for Elaine. His thirst for adventure kept him eager to take on just about anything. This mixed with his general clueless ness made for a hilarious time whenever he was on-screen.

6 David Puddy

David Puddy, or “Puddy” as he’s typically known in the series, is easily one of Seinfeld’s most popular minor characters. As Elaine’s boyfriend, he proved to be more than just a grease monkey (a term he doesn’t care for, incidentally), providing plenty of laughs.

Puddy’s stone-faced demeanor made it seem as though he was quite a serious character, but every word out of his mouth often revealed otherwise. From owning a ridiculous fur winter coat to being a face painter, there was a lot about Puddy that kept giving from a comedic point of view. He remains one of Seinfeld’s great characters.

5 Leslie

Known as “the low talker,” Leslie was involved in a short-lived relationship with Kramer in season 5, episode 2’s "The Puffy Shirt." For whatever reason only Kramer could actually hear Leslie, and Jerry’s quick agreement with unheard comments lead to nothing but trouble.

Leslie might be something of a single-note character, but she truly makes her presence felt when her whispered speech leaves Jerry dressed in a puffy shirt on national television. She provides solid laughs for the entirety of the episode, the likes of which are acknowledged as one of the best Seinfeld episodes of all time.

4 Morty Seinfeld

Briefly portrayed by Philip Burns before Barney Martin took over the role, the character of Seinfeld’s father is one of the show’s true highlights. Morty likes a fast buck and knows a thing or two about business, but more than anything else, he’s a dad.

Martin took the character to new heights, providing a father figure who mirrored common “dad” traits, making them far more hilarious than they should be. Morty’s penchant for a bargain would have been worthy of an eye roll or two in real life, but on Seinfeld it was pure comedy.

3 Mrs. Ross

Seinfeld's fans were first introduced to Mrs. Ross in the fourth season of the hit series. The mother of George’s doomed fiancé Susan, Mrs. Ross continued Seinfeld’s tradition of skewering parental figures, providing the character with a host of hilarious traits.

While it’s true that Mrs. Ross doesn’t have that many lines of dialogue throughout her handful of appearances, the ones she does have are dry, caustic zingers that are almost always aimed at George - though her constant goading of her husband is also fantastic.

2 Estelle Costanza

The reason why George Costanza is the worst of the worst seemed like far less of a mystery once audiences were introduced to Estelle. Though there are brief moments throughout Seinfeld in which Estelle is kind and friendly, her irascible nature is always quick to reveal itself.

Few minor characters in either television or film have the ability to light up the screen with their presence and provide – for often less than a minute – something both memorable and hilarious. Estelle was just that sort of character and Seinfeld was that much better for it as a result.

1 Frank Costanza

However problematic Estelle’s raising of George was, Frank surely only exacerbated the situation. He’s a dark horse, and strange facts about him are slowly yet brilliantly revealed throughout the series. With his hair-trigger temper and often a condescending way of speaking to people, Frank is a truly unique character.

What’s more, whenever Frank is on screen something bizarre and hilarious is likely to take place. Hearing him state “This is Frank Costanza” over the phone to Morty Seinfeld in "The Shower Head" is one of the great highlights of the series, as his anger builds into full-blown fury. There’s no doubt about it – Seinfeld wouldn't be the same without Frank.

