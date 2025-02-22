It’s America’s favorite show about nothing, Seinfeld. Having revolutionized the sitcom genre, Jerry Seinfeld’s seminal work shows just how much humor is hidden in what society thinks are the most mundane situations. Apart from the laughs, Seinfeld also shows that the heart of any good storytelling lies in the people themselves and their response to anything life throws at them. One of these people includes Jerry’s endearingly chaotic and neurotic best friend, George Costanza (Jason Alexander).

It’s no secret that George and his parents aren’t on the best of terms, so much so their mutual disdain towards each other has become one of Seinfeld’s running gags. But Jerry’s not the only one witnessing George’s arguments with his parents — the walls of the Costanza house have witnessed the dysfunctional family getting worked up over the most trivial matters. Little does the audience know, that the humble house costs the same amount as a Aston Martin Valour. With a skyrocketing value, take a look at this costly Seinfeld home.

How Much is the Exact Cost of George's Parents' House from ‘Seinfeld’?

Image via NBC

At the time of writing, the Seinfeld home is worth an estimated cost of $1,547,359. Built-in 1925, the 2,184 square foot multi-family home stands high on a 2,500 square foot lot. Located in Astoria, the area is known for its competitive housing market, with a median sale price of a home costing about $303K.

Where is the George's Parents' House Located?

Image via NBC

Supposedly in Seinfeld, the house is located in Kew Gardens. In real life, the filming location is at 37th Street in Astoria, Queens. Not only does the location not match, but so are its sets. The exterior and interior of the house are completely different.

One of the biggest inconsistencies is the house’s layout. The show often depicts the location as a single-level home with an attic, yet the real exterior is clearly a two-story house. The show also portrays the house as having a large attached garage (specifically in the episode “The Serenity Now”). However, the actual house only has a small detached one. One of the most obvious differences audiences can spot is the door — the colors don’t match at all.

How is George’s Parents’ House Doing Today?

via NBC

Compared to the infamous pizza-throwing shenanigan at the Breaking Bad house, the Constanza house has seen far less activity. However, back in 2011, the unit was just one of the many locations that got buried under snow for days. With the blizzard hitting the area, the whole Astoria street was left a complete mess. Some residents even joked about what would the Costanzas do if their house was buried, insinuating that George Costanza’s mother, Estelle would immediately get to work with her shovel. Or in true Costanza fashion, the entire family would stay inside and yell at each other.

Who Are George Costanza and His Parents from ‘Seinfeld’?

via NBC

No other family in Seinfeld is more neurotic and dysfunctional than the Costanzas. As the man of many issues in the friend group, George is constantly haunted by his countless insecurities and tendency to self-sabotage himself. Although it's easy to put the blame on George’s incompetence, his chaotic upbringing suggests that his bitterness comes from a deeper place. Living on and off with his overbearing parents, Frank (Jerry Stiller) and Estelle (Estelle Harris), almost every aspect of George’s life falls into a Sisyphus-like cycle of failure and self-inflicted misfortune — repeating itself to no end.

Raised in a household where everyone yells instead of speaking at a normal volume, George’s laundry list of psychological quirks doesn’t sound as shocking as it seems. His parents are not better. Although the two can barely breathe the same air together, for some reason, they’d rather stay together. Estelle is a textbook nag, while Frank is a retired salesman and Korean War vet, which explains his many irrational fears.

One of the biggest running gags in Seinfeld is George’s rocky relationship with his parents. Frank is adamant that his son gets out of the house and becomes his own man, but George being George, just can’t seem to get his independent schtick running in motion. Whether it’s his stint as a real estate agent, lying about donations to his boss, or even a job with the elite Yankees, George constantly puts himself back to where he started: broke, miserable, and in the hands of his insufferable parents.

What is the Cast of ‘Seinfeld’ Up to Now

Most recently, Seinfeld put on his director’s cap for the toaster pastry comedy film Unfrosted. Also starring as food inventor Bob Cabana, the biopic brings viewers all the way back to 1963 Michigan. In between the Cold War and the Hippie Movement, Bob has dreams of revolutionizing the cereal industry. What started as an opportunity to create a new cereal brand evolved into one of the biggest feuds of the century: Kellogg’s versus Post. Based on the true events in Battle Creek, Unfrosted is a fictionalized take on the sickly sweet rivalry — true to the saccharine-coated nature of cereal, expect high levels of sugary shenanigans. After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Meanwhile, Alexander's been busy with a myriad of projects, ranging from playing Ashser Friedman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to voicing Doctor Noum in Star Trek: Prodigy. Audiences can hear Alexander as Ted in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi adventure flick, The Electric State — starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, and more.

Sadly, the folks who played George Costanza’s parents both passed away not too long ago. Outside of his role as Frank Costanza, Stiller starred as Arthur Spooner on CBS’s The King of Queens. Stiller also appeared with his son Ben Stiller in comedies such as Zoolander and its sequel. Stiller passed away in 2020. Harris, who played Frank’s wife, Estelle Costanza, is best remembered as Muriel in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Mama Gunda in Tarzan II. The actress passed away in 2022.