Seinfeld has among the greatest lead cast in sitcom history due to the shenanigans of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). While this foursome were the show's stars, the series is iconic due to just how many great supporting characters they had as well, ones so good that they sometimes outshine the regulars they shared the screen with. Often, they would become near regulars themselves, like George's hilariously insane parents, Frank (Jerry Stiller) and Estelle (Estelle Harris), or it would be a character only seen a few times but whose memory lived on forever, such as the soup loving Kenny Bania (Steve Hytner).

Seinfeld's most outlandish supporting character might have just been none other than New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. As the boss of George Costanza, we only see him from behind, but we know that wild voice as the co-creator and showrunner of Seinfeld, Larry David. For the Season 7 finale, David brought in George Steinbrenner to play himself in a fun cameo but had to fire the celebrity for the strangest reason.

Larry David Had Several Cameos on 'Seinfeld'

Larry David had many roles on Seinfeld. He created the series with his friend, Jerry Seinfeld, and wrote numerous episodes based on his real life. David ran the show for every season until leaving after Season 7. He also acted in Seinfeld occasionally, but not in a way that stands out. It wasn't until he was front and center as the star of Curb Your Enthusiasm that David became well-known to casual fans. In Seinfeld, he only existed in brief cameos here and there.

David usually appears on Seinfeld as a voice only. In "The Marine Biologist," you can hear him yell out "Is anyone here a marine biologist?" during the scene with the beached whale. He played the voice of a car thief on the phone in Season 3, a tennis announcer in "The Lip Reader," and a heckler during the series finale. He even played the voice of Newman before Wayne Knight was hired, yelling to Kramer that he was going to jump off the roof. Interestingly, Knight later recorded his voice saying those same lines, so David's version of Newman is mostly lost. Larry David showed his face on Seinfeld as well in several blink-and-you'll-miss-it roles, whether it be as someone George buys gum from, a Greenpeace activist, an actor on TV, or most noticeable, as Frank Costanza's cape-wearing lawyer. These were all one-episode appearances and were barely even characters, but that changed when Larry David decided to voice a character based on a real celebrity.

Larry David Did the Voice of George Steinbrenner on 'Seinfeld'

George Costanza was Seinfeld's perennial loser. Jerry's angry best friend was always striking out with women and failing in his jobs, but in Season 5, things changed when George landed his dream job of working for the New York Yankees. He became the team's Assistant to the Traveling Secretary, earning the job after giving the Yankees owner, George Steinbrenner, an honest piece of his mind, leading to the owner saying in a very familiar voice, "Hire this man!"

Larry David did the voice of Steinbrenner, a purposely bad impression that was almost a yell. The first time we ever saw him was in silhouette, but he was later always shown from behind, wildly gesticulating, with actors Mitch Mitchell and Lee Bear filling in as the body of Steinbrenner. It's the voice that really mattered, with the Yankees legend portrayed as aloof and angry and often at odds with George Costanza, who managed to keep his job until Season 8.

In Season 7, it was decided that George Steinbrenner would come in to play himself in a cameo for the finale. You can find the scene on YouTube as a deleted scene when Elaine visits Costanza at work to tell him she's not going to a wedding because she doesn't want to sit at the singles table by herself. It's then that the real Steinbrenner walks in, not filmed from behind this time, berating Elaine, saying, "I don't sit at singles tables. Singles tables are for losers." He then tells Elaine that she'll be going to the wedding party with him, and if Elaine refuses, Steinbrenner says that Costanza is fired. Another scene goes back to Steinbrenner, filmed from behind, now sitting at dinner with Elaine, as he rambles on about the seating arrangement before everything is flipped, showing Elaine from behind talking like the Yankees owner. She goes on and on, causing Steinbrenner to get the heck out of there as soon as possible. They're funny enough scenes, if a little forced, but they never made it to air on NBC.

George Steinbrenner Was Fired From Playing Himself by Larry David

Before the Larry-David-voiced character of George Steinbrenner could ever be portrayed on Seinfeld, they first had to go to the real man to get his approval. In an interview on YES Network, the TV home of the New York Yankees, David said:

“We did have to get permission. He thought that we were making fun of him because the character was named [George]. … We had to explain to him that the show had already been on for three years, and that that’s the character’s name.”

It's hilarious to imagine George Steinbrenner thinking that George Costanza was some parody of him. Even more bizarre to envision is what happened after the Yankees owner came in to film his cameo for Seinfeld. If you watch the deleted scene, you can see that he's not that good of an actor, with his lines coming across as wooden. As David told The Rich Eisen Show, when watching the scenes during the editing process, he thought, "Oh my god he was so awful. He was so bad, we couldn’t use it." David knew that he would have to cut him from the episode, and as the showrunner, he would be the one tasked with telling him, a man famous for his bouts of anger.

Larry David surely had to think he was going to be yelled at by George Steinbrenner for wasting the man's time, but the exact opposite happened. David told Rich Eisen:

“I called Yankee Stadium and I said, ‘I want to talk to Mr. Steinbrenner, it’s Larry David.’ I said, ‘Mr. Steinbrenner it’s Larry David calling from the Seinfeld show. … I’m sorry to tell you this.’ He said, ‘Come on you can tell me, I’m a big boy, I can take it.’ “And I said, ‘You’ve been cut from the show. I said, ‘It’s not your fault, and the scene just wasn’t working,’ and that was it. He was a big boy, he took it well.”

Only in the world of Larry David and Seinfeld could you get fired for not being good enough at being yourself. It worked out for the best because, while it would have been funny to see the fourth wall broken and have the real Steinbrenner there, it was a gimmick with no purpose. He obviously wasn't going to come back for other episodes, so Seinfeld was still going to go back to Larry David's over-the-top impersonation for the next time he was needed. The reason George Steinbrenner was fired might really have nothing to do with not being a believable presentation of himself, as he was a very animated person during his decades as the Yankees owner. Instead, George Steinbrenner was playing an impression of Larry David playing an impression of George Steinbrenner. The Seinfeld character had gotten too deep and confusing, which was a big no-no for a show about nothing.

